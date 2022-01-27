IPL 2022 Auction: 3 openers that Ahmedabad could have targeted instead of Shubman Gill

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, teams have been busy looking at potential matchwinners. Ahmedabad's interest in former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) superstar Shubman Gill is primarily because of the maturity and game awareness he brings to the table.

Although he was part of Kolkata's leadership group, the side decided to go with two international imports. That meant Gill finding a new home in IPL 2022.

In no way is this article a question mark about Gill's ability. The Punjab lad was drafted as one of the picks alongside Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan. He is earmarked to be one for the future of the new franchise.

Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022 Auction, we take a look at the possible options that Ahmedabad could have considered.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan could have been drafted instead of being put in the IPL 2022 auction

Much of Delhi Capitals' successful campaigns over the last couple of years depended on the start provided by Shikhar Dhawan and a young Prithvi Shaw. The duo would often get the Capitals off to breezy starts. Hence, it came as a shock that the southpaw were not retained ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction.

With 5783 runs from 192 IPL games at an average of 34.63 and a strike rate of 126.63, he is a veteran of the marquee tournament. Ahmedabad could have benefited from having someone of his experience and stature in the side.

#2 Devdutt Padikkal

Two editions of the IPL for Devdutt Padikkal were filled with innings that were a blend of flamboyance, maturity and crisp-hitting. Padikkal was one of the breakout stars in IPL 2020 and the subsequent edition. He's scored 889 runs from 29 innings at an average of 31.57 and a strike rate of 125.04.

Plus, as a left-hand batter, Padikkal would have fit the bill for the most conventional approach to opening in cricket irrespective of the format.

#3 Ishan Kishan

Another southpaw who could have been an explosive opening option for Ahmedabad. Kishan played for a franchise like Mumbai Indians, that's seen stupendous success in the IPL. He could have perhaps been acquired from the same price bracket as Gill.

Kishan has 1452 IPL runs from 61 games at an average of 28.47 and a strike rate of 136.34. His wicketkeeping just serves as a bonus.

Edited by Aditya Singh