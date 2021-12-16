IPL 2022 Auction: 3 players who played only one match in IPL 2021 and might go unsold

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises need to have a minimum squad size of 18 and a maximum of 25. Each franchise can have a maximum of eight overseas players in their squad.

If we look at the IPL squads for the 2021 season, six teams including champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) utilized the maximum squad size limit of 25. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) had a squad of 24 players, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had the smallest squad size - 22 players.

Due to large squad sizes, a number of players end up sitting on the bench throughout an IPL season or get only one or two games. The scenario was no different during IPL 2021.

IPL Auction 2022: Underutilized players who might not get picked

Let’s profile three players who played only one match in IPL 2021 and might go unsold at the IPL 2022 auction.

#3 Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert is run out by Mohammed Shami. Pic: IPLT20.COM

New Zealand’s aggressive wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert did not play a single match for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first half of IPL 2021. He still made news as he underwent an ordeal after testing positive for COVID-19. Seifert had to stay in isolation in India even after the tournament was suspended.

Even in the second half, he played only one match for KKR as the franchise's playing XI was more or less settled. Seifert could not do much in the IPL 2021 encounter he featured in against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dubai. Coming into bat an No. 7, he was run out for 2, looking for quick runs.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Tim Seifert crying in the press while saying about his experience when he was tested positive for COVID-19 during IPL 2021. Tim Seifert crying in the press while saying about his experience when he was tested positive for COVID-19 during IPL 2021. https://t.co/JolhOEGYdi

27-year-old Seifert is a talented big-hitter. He has played some sparkling knocks in his international career. However, the desired consistency has been lacking. Even in the recent T20I series in India, he failed to reach 20 in three innings.

Considering that quite a few quality wicketkeeper-batter options are available in the market, franchises might not be keen on spending money on Seifert.

#2 Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla celebrates the wicket of Mohammad Nabi. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Experienced Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla is one of the most successful bowlers in IPL history. Having played 165 matches, he has picked up 157 wickets at an average of 27.39 and an economy rate of 7.88. Over the last few seasons, though, he hasn’t been anywhere near his best.

The 32-year-old, who has represented India in three Tests, 25 ODIs and seven T20Is, has claimed only seven wickets in the last two editions. He was picked by CSK for the IPL 2020 season but failed to make much of an impression. Chawla claimed six wickets in seven matches and went at an economy rate of over 9.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats

2019 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders

2020 IPL - Chennai Super Kings

2021 IPL - Mumbai Indians



Piyush is now the first player to be a part of 3 different teams with multiple titles - in 3 consecutive seasons.

Piyush is now the first player to be a part of 3 different teams with multiple titles - in 3 consecutive seasons.

He was released by CSK following the end of the season. However, rather surprisingly, MI picked him up at the IPL 2021 auction. Chawla got to play only one match, against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He claimed one wicket but conceded 38 runs.

Considering his lack of potency in recent years, IPL franchises might be forced to ignore Chawla’s impressive overall numbers in the T20 league.

#1 Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid bowling against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Pic: IPLT20.COM

This is a bit of a controversial choice. Experienced England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has been one of the better T20 bowlers in recent years. He has an amazing T20I record for England, having claimed 74 scalps in 68 matches at a strike rate of 18.9. Even in overall T20 cricket, he possesses stellar numbers - 241 wickets in 208 matches at a strike rate of 17.7.

For some reason, IPL franchises have never shown keen interest in Rashid. Even during the 2021 season, he was only signed in the second half, coming in as Jhye Richardson's replacement in the Punjab Kings (PBKS) squad. Rather surprisingly, this was the first time the England cricketer had received an IPL contract.

Considering his impressive form, there were high hopes from Rashid. However, the 33-year-old played only one match for PBKS, in which he proved extremely expensive. Making his much-awaited IPL debut against RR, he bowled three overs and was clattered for 35 runs. Rashid went wicketless as well.

Kaushik @_CricKaushik_



Jaiswal - 19 (11)

Lomror - 13 (3)

Livingstone - 2 (3)

Samson - 1 (1)



Good welcome of Adil Rashid from Indian domestic players.



2021 Adil Rashid today in his #IPL debut against every batsmen he bowled -

Jaiswal - 19 (11)
Lomror - 13 (3)
Livingstone - 2 (3)
Samson - 1 (1)

Good welcome of Adil Rashid from Indian domestic players.

The leggie might have recently claimed a hat-trick in the Abu Dhabi T10. But he might have to produce something equally sensational in the T20 format for franchises to consider him at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

