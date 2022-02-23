3 players who received bids from more than 5 teams at IPL 2022 Auction

The IPL 2022 Auction took place less than two weeks ago in Bengaluru. More than 200 players earned deals from the 10 franchises in the auction room.

Ishan Kishan was the most expensive player as the Mumbai Indians shelled out ₹15.25 crore to sign the left-handed batter. Deepak Chahar was second on the list, with the Chennai Super Kings spending ₹14 crore to acquire him. Shreyas Iyer bagged the third spot courtesy of a ₹12.25 crore bid from the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Interestingly, none of these players received bids from more than five teams.

The number of teams bidding for one player often suggests how valuable he is and how much he can contribute to the squads of each franchise. In this listicle, we will look at the three players who earned bids from more than five franchises at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#1 Tim David - 6 teams

Tim David entered the mega auction with a base price of INR 40 lakh.

Tim David made history last year by becoming the first player from Singapore to earn an IPL contract. The Royal Challengers Bangalore signed him as a replacement player ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021. David did not receive enough chances to prove his talent and was subsequently released by RCB.

He entered the IPL 2022 Auction with a base price of ₹40 lakh and sparked a bidding war between six franchises. The Delhi Capitals opened the bidding, and the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings joined them in the race soon after. The Lucknow Super Giants then entered the bidding war with a bid of ₹80 lakh.

The Rajasthan Royals showed interest when the figure neared ₹3 crore, while the Mumbai Indians did not bid for him until the price touched ₹5.5 crore. Eventually, Mumbai outbid all the other teams to sign David for ₹8.25 crore.

#2 R Sai Kishore - 6 teams

Although R Sai Kishore is yet to make his IPL debut, the uncapped left-arm spinner received the attention of six franchises at the IPL 2022 auction. Kishore entered with a base price of ₹20 lakh, and three different teams - the Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals - bid for him.

In no time, the price touched ₹1.5 crore and the Punjab Kings joined the war. The Gujarat Titans then jumped in with a ₹1.7 crore bid, while the Sunrisers Hyderabad showed interest in the left-arm spinner when the price crossed ₹2 crore.

Gujarat eventually emerged victorious in the bidding war with a ₹3 crore bid.

#3 Deepak Hooda - 6 teams

Deepak Hooda was uncapped when the final list for the IPL 2022 Auction was announced, but received his maiden international cap right before the auction. Consequently, he was promoted from the uncapped to the capped category.

This worked in Hooda's favor as a lot of teams had a decent amount of money available when his name came up with a base price of ₹75 lakh. The Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore raised it to ₹1.7 crore, when the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings joined them in the race.

The eventual winners of the bidding war, Lucknow Super Giants, bid for Hooda when his price touched ₹3.4 crore. Meanwhile, the all-rounder's former team Sunrisers Hyderabad waited until the price crossed ₹5 crore.

Eventually, Lucknow snapped him up for ₹5.75 crore.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra