IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why David Miller may go unsold

David Miller has been a maverick batter in the T20 format for both South Africa and franchise teams around the world over the years. "Killer Miller", as he is popularly called, was however let go by Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction.

Miller's biggest exploits in the IPL have come in Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) colors. His most noteworthy innings in the competition remains the unbeaten 38-ball 101 he scored against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013.

David Miller may go unsold at IPL 2022 Auction

Despite all his exploits as a finisher in the T20 format, David Miller may struggle to attract bids at the upcoming player auction, which is scheduled to take place in February.

Here, we look at three reasons as to why Miller may go unsold at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#3 Better alternatives for the finisher's role

David Miller might just lose out to younger compatriots at the IPL 2022 Auction owing to the age factor.

David Miller is on the wrong side of the 30s. While age isn't generally a huge determining factor for an IPL team with regards to overseas players, this could go against him at the upcoming auction.

Miller's rivals for the finisher's role are either in their prime or are multidimensional. While Nicholas Pooran doubles up as wicketkeeper, Liam Livingstone can bowl both off-spin and leg-spin. Also, a hard hitter like Tim David has a full career ahead of him, making him a better option for the long term.

Despite David Miller, 32, being a great batter and an electric fielder, he could well end up without any takers with better alternatives being available.

#2 Miller's lack of consistency in recent years

David Miller has struggled to light up the T20 circuit like he once used to. England v South Africa - Royal London ODI

David Miller remains a match-winner on his day in the T20 format. However, his recent performances have been anything but noteworthy.

In the IPL as well, Miller hasn't quite been the consistent force he was until 2015. The southpaw was even handed the captaincy of Kings XI Punjab for the 2016 season, only to be left out of their XI altogether halfway through the season. While he has shown flashes of brilliance, Miller hasn't been consistent in recent years.

Given the margin of dimishing returns over the years, Miller doesn't have a lot in his favor despite being an experienced campaigner. While the South African remains a regular in the national team setup, Miller may still go unsold at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#1 Recent buying trends may go against Miller at IPL 2022 Auction

The demand for overseas batters is expected to be lesser than that for fast bowlers and all-rounders at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Demand and supply play a massive role at IPL auctions. Considering the traditional demand for quality fast-bowlers and seam-bowling all-rounders, they are highly sought after at any IPL auction.

With this as a factor, a specialist overseas batter falls much lower on the priority list of IPL teams. David Miller could see this backfire against him at the IPL 2022 Auction even though he offers a finisher's role, which is rare trait. But an all-rounder who doubles up in that capacity would tick off a few more boxes and preferred instead.

Expect bids to skyrocket for several overseas pacers and all-rounders at the IPL 2022 Auction. While specialist overseas batters will also command attention, recent trends may just tilt the scales against Miller, who could go unsold.

