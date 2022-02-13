IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why Ajinkya Rahane is a perfect fit for Kolkata Knight Riders

Two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders have bought Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane for the upcoming edition of the IPL. The first big name to be bagged on Day two of the 2022 IPL auction, Rahane was bought at his base price of ₹1 crore by the Knight Riders with none of the other franchises showing interest in him.

Nevertheless, we must admit the fact that at ₹1 crore it is a smart buy by the Kolkata-based franchise given Rahane's credentials. On that note, let us look at three major reasons as to why Ajinkya Rahane is a perfect fit for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

1. He is a vastly experienced player

Ajinkya Rahane is one of the very few players to have been a part of the IPL ever since its inception way back in 2008. The Mumbaikar, who began his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians, has also represented Rajasthan Royals, the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant and Delhi Capitals in the cash-rich league.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will be the fifth franchise for this vastly experienced player who has featured in 151 IPL matches, amassing 3941 runs, including two centuries. At 33, he still has at least three or more years of competitive cricket left in him. Given his immense international, IPL and domestic cricket experience, Rahane would be a valuable asset to have in the squad for any IPL franchise.

Rahane is the only experienced domestic player in Kolkata's set-up with other star Indian players including Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy being decidedly younger than him. Having released an experienced Indian player like Dinesh Karthik who served the franchise well during his stint, the Knight Riders have found an ideal replacement in Ajinkya Rahane who can guide the team forward with his experience.

2. A flexible batter who can open as well stabilize the middle order

Having released the talented Shubman Gill, who will now play for the Gujarat Titans, new recruit Ajinkya Rahane will most likely open KKR's innings with the swashbuckling Venkatesh Iyer in the upcoming season. Opening the batting isn't something new for Rahane, who has done it to perfection on several occasions in the IPL.

The franchise's management would be elated with the fact that they have found a proven, experienced batter to do the job for them at the top of the order having lost someone like Shubman Gill.

Despite possessing a solid middle-order line-up comprising Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, the Kolkata Knight Riders can also play Rahane in the middle order if the need arises.

Rahane is someone who is known for his reliability and the stability he brings to the batting line-up. A flexible batter who can strengthen the innings by coming in to bat at any position, the Team India regular can also be deployed in the Kolkata middle order whenever the match situation demands.

3. A leader par excellence

Be it leading Team India in the absence of a regular skipper during the iconic and all-important Boxing Day Test match at the colossal Melbourne Cricket Ground or captaining a young and dynamic Rajasthan Royals side in the IPL, Ajinkya Rahane has done it all as a leader.

With his calm and composed demeanor he has led his teams well under pressure situations be it at the international level or the IPL. He has handled the pressure of captaincy and the responsibilities that come along with it in an appreciable manner.

Though it is highly likely that Shreas Iyer will be appointed captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, Ajinkya Rahane's excellent leadership quality, game knowledge and insights will be of paramount importance to the franchise and Iyer.

Even the mere presence of Rahane, the leader and the discussions with him will give Shreays Iyer, his fellow Mumbaikar, the much-needed exposure and experience to take the team forward in case he is appointed the skipper.

