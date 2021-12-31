IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that will target Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a solid performer for both India and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. He will now be up for grabs at the auction if the two new franchises do not sign him up. In 132 games in his IPL career, Bhuvneshwar has picked up 142 wickets at an average of 25.26 with an economy rate of 7.30.

Ahead of the IPL auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be one of the few franchises that will have almost the maximum purse at their disposal. They retained Kane Williamson, Umran Malik and Abdul Samad. It came as a surprise that they did not retain Bhuvneshwar Kumar, a bowler who has been with the franchise for a very long time.

Here we take a look at 3 teams that could bid by Bhuvneshwar Kumar:

1.) Mumbai Indians

Bhuvneshwar Kumar can be a great ally to Mumbai Indians

Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been brilliant for the Indian side. If Mumbai Indians do snap up Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the auction, he will be an invaluable addition to the side. With his seam and swing, he can be the perfect bowler in the powerplay overs.

In recent years, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has become quite a handy customer even in the death overs and could be the perfect ally for Jasprit Bumrah. With all his experience, Bhuvneshwar can also work closely with Rohit Sharma as a leader in this new side. Then there is the Wankhede surface that always assists fast bowlers, another reason why Mumbai could go for Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

2.) Punjab Kings

Bhuvneshwar Kumar can give Punjab the solid bowling option

In previous seasons, Punjab Kings have not been too smart at the auctions. They have broken their bank on overseas seamers - a decision that has not served them well. They have retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh and would be keen to snap up another Indian pacer.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar would be a great fit on the Mohali surface. He has worked with Anil Kumble and will be a great acquisition for a side that has largely underperformed.

Ever since he has made a name for himself on the international stage, the seamer has shown that his biggest USP has been the ability to swing the new ball. Over the last few seasons, Punjab's biggest concern has been their inability to pick up wickets with the new ball. This is where Bhuvneshwar could be the perfect pick for Punjab as they look to rebuild their side.

3.) Kolkata Knight Riders

Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be the nucleus for KKR bowling attack

Over the past few seasons, Kolkata Knight Riders have invested a lot in Indian pacers. This has not yielded the desired results and hence, they have released them.

As they are looking to rebuild their side, they would need experience in their corner. Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be the perfect bowler for the side with all his experience, class and mettle. He can take advantage of whatever assistance Eden Gardens has to offer.

He has also played 132 games in the IPL since making his debut way back in 2011. KKR would want to revamp their entire fast-bowling contingent and Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be the perfect bowler to bounce ideas off.

Edited by Rohit Mishra