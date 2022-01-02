IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that will target Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis is one of the few seam-bowling all-rounders who brings value and experience in equal proportions for teams in the IPL 2022 Auction. Needless to say, this alone will aid his stock in the auction by a massive extent.

Marcus Stoinis rode the high of being a pivotal contributor in Australia's Men's T20 World Cup triumph last year. Stoinis, in the company of Matthew Wade, powered Australia home in the semi-final against Pakistan after the side looked down and out.

Marcus Stoinis was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, Delhi Capitals (DC) let go of the services of Marcus Stoinis. DC, spoilt for choice, retained Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje.

Given the need for a quality seam-bowling all-rounder, teams would gun hard to procure the services of Marcus Stoinis at the IPL 2022 Auction. Here, we take a look at three such teams that would gun hard for him.

#3 Chennai Super Kings

Marcus Stoinis has worked with CSK Coach Stephen Fleming at the Melbourne Stars.

One of the big factors behind CSK pursuing Marcus Stoinis' services is their head coach, Stephen Fleming. Fleming has coached Stoinis at the Melbourne Stars in years gone by in the Big Bash League and that could play a big role in triggering their interest.

Marcus Stoinis is a versatile batter who can open the batting and finish the innings. With that in mind, CSK could go after his services at the IPL 2022 Auction to open up their side to more flexibility. Given that CSK need an opening partner for Ruturaj Gaikwad, Stoinis could well fit that role.

Stoinis' useful medium-pacers offer skipper MS Dhoni an extra bowling option - something he likes to have at his disposal. Stoinis has the ability to take pace off the ball and that would suit CSK's home venue, the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

With enough experience against his belt too, Marcus Stoinis should be on the radar of CSK come the IPL 2022 Auction.

#2 Delhi Capitals

There is every possibility that the Delhi Capitals will look to buy back a good lot of their players who have served them really well over the years. To that end, the chances of DC bidding for Marcus Stoinis in the IPL 2022 Auction are quite high.

Stoinis has done both the finisher's role and the opening batter's role at DC. It is this flexibility and familiarity that could urge the Capitals to gun for his services again. Given that an opening spot has now been vacated with Shikhar Dhawan being released, the Capitals could look to Stoinis to plug that gap.

Marcus Stoinis is known to be an enforcer in the Powerplay against pace. While DC already have one such player in Prithvi Shaw, there is no harm in bringing in another like Stoinis, especially given his all-round skills.

There is every chance then that the Capitals could pick up Marcus Stoinis at the IPL 2022 Auction and he gets to don their blue once more.

#1 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Marcus Stoinis could solve SRH's all-rounder and finisher's woes single-handedly.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) could well be on the heels of Marcus Stoinis at the IPL 2022 Auction. Given SRH's age-old issues with regards to the lack of quality finishers and all-rounders, Stoinis offers them a one-stop solution.

Of course, Stoinis has had issues with his fitness and that has limited his bowling on quite a few occasions. However, if fit, the package he offers is too tempting for SRH to not consider. SRH are have more or less pressed the reset button and investing in Stoinis wouldn't be a bad way to start version 2.0 of the team.

Simon Katich was recently roped in as SRH's new Assistant Coach. Given that he has seen Stoinis from close quarters back home in Australia, he could have a say in the matter. Newly-appointed Bowling Coach Dale Steyn has also been Stoinis' teammate, first at Melbourne Stars and later on at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Steyn, too, could persuade the owners at SRH to go all out for Stoinis.

It would be very surprising should SRH not gun hard for a quality all-rounder at the IPL 2022 Auction. To that end, Marcus Stoinis sits in the top echelon of options and could well be a part of the 'Orange Army' come next season.

Edited by Rohit Mishra