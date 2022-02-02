IPL 2022 Auction: 3 wicket-keepers who can start a bidding war

T20 has become a popular game over the years and the roles for the players in them has been defined rather clearly. There are several specialist players in the shortest format who have taken efficiency to a whole new level.

The IPL is a big ambassador for that development. One such role which has evolved over the years has been that of a wicket-keeper. They are no longer expected to be just with good with the glove-work but also be able batters.

High-profile names like MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler have all been retained by their respective franchises for that specific reason. KL Rahul was also roped in early prior to the 2022 Mega Auction.

There is no dearth of gun wicket-keeper batters at IPL 2022 auction and we expect these players to fetch big bucks next week.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda marquee players at the 2022 IPL mega auction 🤩



Predict the teams they will end up with



#IPL Here are themarquee players at the 2022 IPL mega auction 🤩Predict the teams they will end up with #IPL 2022 Here are the 🔟 marquee players at the 2022 IPL mega auction 🤩Predict the teams they will end up with 👇#IPL #IPL2022 https://t.co/2YeeplCd2u

Here, we take a look at 3 wicket-keeper batters who could start a bidding war at the IPL auctions:

#3 Quinton de Kock

De Kock has been one of the most impactful batters in the last 3 IPL

The South African wicket-keeper batter has been one of the most prolific batters over the last three IPLs. He joined the Mumbai Indians from Royal Challengers Bangalore after the 2018 season and has since, played an important part for MI.

He became Mumbai Indian's top run-getter in 2019 and then followed it up by being the second-highest run-getter in 2020. He scored 1329 runs for the Mumbai Indians, the most for the side over the last three years.

He comes into the IPL auction on the back of a bumper series against India. His ability to launch an attack against any opposition makes him an exciting prospect. Expect a bidding war for the Proteas star.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND Quinton de Kock is also awarded the Player of the series for his wonderful performances Quinton de Kock is also awarded the Player of the series for his wonderful performances 👏#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND https://t.co/F9CqESDoj1

#2 Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow has been consistent in the IPL

The England international has become one of the most-feared hitters in white-ball cricket. In the IPL, he has become that rare overseas batter who has been consistent across multiple seasons.

He has played three seasons for the Sunrisers Hyderanad where he amassed 1038 runs at an average of 41.52 and with a strike rate of 142.19.

His greatest asset is his ability to take down both spinners and pacers and hence, can be used in different positions in the batting order. He is an excellent fielder who can also more than happily don the keeping gloves should the need arise.

Jonny Bairstow provides a lot of balance to any side and on his day, he can win matches on his own.

#1 Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan can start a bidding war at the IPL auctions

Ishan Kishan has all the credentials that could make him one of the most expensive purchases of the IPL. He is a regular six hitter, a trait that immensely benefitted MI in the 2020 edition. Kishan hit 30 sixes, the most in that edition.

Ishan Kishan can open the batting, can stride out to bat in the middle order, can take the wicket-keeping gloves and is only 23 years old at the moment.

He has already made his India debut and many regard him as one of the brightest and most confident players in the country. As per reports, he has declined offers from both the new franchises - Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad.

Ishan Kishan could start a bidding war at the IPL auctions as a number of teams aim to snap him up.

Edited by Diptanil Roy