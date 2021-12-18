IPL 2022 Auction: 5 Tamil Nadu players Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might target

After a disastrous 2020 IPL campaign where they finished seventh among eight franchises with six wins out of fourteen league games, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a strong comeback in the fourteenth edition of the IPL this year.

The MS Dhoni-led CSK went on to win their fourth title at IPL 2021, defeating two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in the summit clash played in Dubai. While many pundits and experts didn't give them a high chance of success this year, the Men in Yellow once again proved as to why they are not just the Super Kings but also the 'Comeback Kings'.

Thanks to his Orange Cap-winning IPL 2021 campaign, Maharashtra batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been retained by the defending champions apart from Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni and Moeen Ali.

Over the years, since the inception of the IPL, several top Tamil Nadu players like Lakshmipathy Balaji, Abhinav Mukund and Ravichandran Ashwin have donned CSK's famous yellow jersey with pride.

This time too, with quite a few talented Tamil Nadu players having been released by the franchises, the CSK management might be tempted to bring in some of the 'local boys' to their side for 2022 IPL.

So which Tamil Nadu players can CSK target in the IPL 2022 Auction?

1) Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has been very successful in the IPL with CSK

Ravichandran Ashwin, who was a part of the CSK setup since the inaugural edition of the IPL, represented the franchise until season eight. He then moved to the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals franchises, respectively.

During his stint with CSK, the 35-year-old emerged as one of the most impactful players for the franchise with his spin bowling under MS Dhoni.

Who can forget Ashwin's exceptional spell in the 2011 IPL final where he finished with figures of 3-16 having dismissed the Orange Cap holder of that edition, Chris Gayle, for a duck in just the third delivery off the very first over of RCB's innings.

Ashwin's connect with Chepauk and its knowledgeable crowd is something very special and the recent example of that was his all-performance in the second Test against England this February. With 145 wickets in 167 IPL matches, it will be an emotional homecoming for Chennai's beloved 'Ash Anna' if CSK can acquire him at the 2022 IPL auction.

2) Shah Rukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan in action against CSK

One of the brightest prospects from Tamil Nau, Shahrukh Khan despite making his List A and T20 debuts for Tamil Nadu in 2014 shot into the limelight after his exploits with the bat in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) where he smashed bowlers all over the park be it at Tirunelveli, Dindigul or Chepauk.

Thanks to his power-hitting abilities and good performances for Tamil Nadu in the Indian domestic circuit, the 26-year-old earned his maiden IPL contract in 2021 after he was bought for a whopping ₹ 5.25 crore by Punjab Kings after a bidding war with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the auction.

Though the 6 foot 6 inch all-rounder amassed just 153 runs in 10 innings for Punjab, his T20 strike-rate of 136.40 speak volumes about his credentials. He recently grabbed the headlines at the 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after hitting a six on the last ball of the game against Karnataka when five runs were needed thereby helping his side claim the crown in style.

A perfect finisher and more than anything a local boy, Shah Rukh Khan who can also bowl off-spin is the kind of player CSK might be tempted to go for if they want to add more firepower to their batting line-up down the order.

3) Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar is a potential all-rounder candidate for CSK

Having been signed as a replacement for the injured Ravichandran Ashwin by the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant franchise at the 2017 IPL, the then 17-year-old Washington Sundar made an impact. He not just picked up eight wickets from 11 matches but also by being economical throughout the remainder of the tenth edition (recorded an economy of just 3.25 in the 2017 IPL final).

Courtesy these performances, he earned an IPL contrcat worth ₹ 3.2 crore with RCB at 2018 IPL auction.

The 22-year-old who made his ODI and T20I debuts back in 2017 earned his maiden test cap this January against Australia at the Gabba, where he scored 84 runs apart from picking up four wickets.

Given his all-round credentials, IPL and International cricket experience at such an young age, it will be a valuable investment for CSK if they could sign him at the 2022 IPL auction.

4) T Natarajan

T Natarajan's success in the TNPL should stand him in good stead for CSK

Yet another player who rose from the ranks of TNPL, T Natarajan grabbed the eyeballs as he tormented the batters with his toe-crushing yorkers in Tamil Nadu's premier T20 tournament. His expertise with the yorkers earned him his maiden IPL contract in 2017 after he was bought for a whopping ₹ 3 crore by Punjab Kings.

Unfortunately, his stint at Punjab wasn't a memorable one and he moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad after being bought by the 2016 IPL winners at the 2018 auction.

It was only due to his splendid performances with the ball in 2020 IPL that he shot into the limelight. 2020 ended on a high note for the Salem-born bowler, who made his ODI and T20I debuts during India's tour of Australia last year.

With 67 First-class, 19 List A and 50 T20 wickets, the 30-year old left-arm-seamer who has the ability to consistently bowl yorkers, will be a great addition to CSK, given the fact that he is a local boy adds even more significance.

5) Manimaran Siddharth

Manimaran Siddharth can add a different dimension to CSK's bowling attack

The player of the match at 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, Manimaran Siddharth, who finished with the figues of 4/20 in that memorable clash, was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at 2020 and 2021 IPL auctions respectively.

Unfortunately, the 23-year-old is yet to play an IPL game as he did not get playtime with both the franchises.

The slow-left-arm-orthodox bowler who has a T20 economy of just 4.95 has already proved his worth in the few games he has played so far in the Indian domestic circuit.

Given the nature of Chepauk pitch, the experience of being a part of two IPL franchises and his performances for Tamil Nadu, the talented spinner might make it big if CSK buy him at the auction and provide him more playtime.

