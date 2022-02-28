IPL 2022 Auction: 5 unsold overseas bowlers who could return as replacements

The IPL 2022 auction took place earlier this month in Bengaluru with the 10 franchises signing a total of 204 players. 600 cricketers made it to the final list of the IPL 2022 auction but close to 400 of them failed to find a franchise.

Some of the big names in world cricket went unsold. However, going unsold at the IPL auction is not the end of the road for any player. A few players could return as replacement signings during the IPL 2022 season.

We take a look at five unsold overseas bowlers who could come back to IPL 2022 as replacements.

#1 Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir is a former IPL Purple Cap winner.

Veteran South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir surprisingly went unsold at the IPL 2022 auction. The former Chennai Super Kings star won the Purple Cap in 2019. However, he found no bidders this time around.

Since he actively plays T20 cricket across the world and has IPL experience under his belt, Tahir could return to the league as a replacement.

#2 Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa starred in Australia's T20 World Cup triumph.

Despite troubling the batters during the T20 World Cup last year in the UAE, Adam Zampa did not earn an IPL contract at the auction. Zampa was with the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the previous two seasons but he skipped quite a few matches because of personal reasons.

Given how talented Zampa is, it should not be a surprise if one of the franchises approaches him as a replacement signing later in the season.

#3 Tabraiz Shamsi

Tabraiz Shamsi has performed exceptionally well for South Africa.

Another wrist-spinner to feature on the list is Tabraiz Shamsi. The South African player has represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL previously.

Not long ago, Shamsi was the world number one T20I bowler. Looking at his impressive performances for South Africa in T20I cricket, Shamsi may earn a contract as a replacement player in IPL 2022.

#4 Andrew Tye

Andrew Tye was the third-highest wicket-taker in the BBL 2021/22 season. He picked up 25 wickets in 16 matches and played an important role in Perth Scorchers' championship win.

The Aussie fast bowler has an excellent record in Indian conditions as well, which is why he could return to IPL 2022 as a replacement signing.

#5 Reece Topley

Left-arm fast bowlers have always been in demand in the shortest format of the game. Because of their unique angle, the left-arm pacers often trouble the batters in the powerplay as well as the slog overs.

England fast bowler Reece Topley is a veteran of 104 T20 matches, in which he has picked up 131 wickets in 100 innings. His best bowling figures are 4/20, suggesting that once he gets going, he can wreak havoc in a T20 innings.

Topley did not receive an IPL contract at the mega-auction. However, like the other players on the list, he has a chance of returning as a replacement.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar