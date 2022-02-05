"I won't mind spending 3-5 crores on him" - Aakash Chopra feels Kartik Tyagi will be a hot pick at the IPL 2022 Auction

Aakash Chopra believes Kartik Tyagi could be one of the hot picks amongst the uncapped Indian players at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Tyagi rose to prominence after his exploits for the Indian team at the 2020 Under-19 World Cup. He was acquired by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the IPL 2020 Auction and gave a decent account of himself for the franchise over the last two seasons.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected on the uncapped Indian players who are likely to get the big bucks at the upcoming mega auction. He had the following to say about Tyagi:

"Kartik Tyagi - he missed the last year slightly due to injury but he was excellent the year prior to that. If I have money in my purse, Kartik Tyagi will be one of my important picks, I won't mind spending 3-5 crores on him."

The former India cricketer highlighted that even the overseas pacers available at the auction lack quality. Chopra observed:

"A tall fast bowler, we have discussed earlier as well that in the overseas pacers as well, there is a lot of quantity but not quality. This guy is local, it means go vocal for local."

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Uttar Pradesh pacer has all the ingredients to be a successful fast bowler in the IPL. He explained:

"Indian fast bowler who can bowl at 140 kph, bowl with the new and the old ball, can bowl the yorkers, bouncers, slower ones. I mean what else do you need. Kartik Tyagi is that unique bowler who can bowl at all stages. He reminds me a little bit about Prasidh Krishna."

Tyagi scalped 13 wickets in the 14 matches he played for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 and 2021. Although he has been expensive at times, he even defended four runs in the last over against the Punjab Kings in last season's IPL.

"He is not Kartik Tyagi or Avesh Khan" - Aakash Chopra on Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi represented the Kolkata Knight Riders in the last few seasons of the IPL

Aakash Chopra picked Shivam Mavi as another uncapped Indian speedster who could strike gold at the IPL 2022 Auction. He reasoned:

"Shivam Mavi should also get a lot of money. He is not Kartik Tyagi or Avesh Khan. He is a new-ball bowler who swings the ball big. It doesn't matter if Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli is in front of him."

Chopra added that the franchises shouldn't worry about the six boundaries Prithvi Shaw hit off Mavi's bowling in the first over of the Delhi Capitals' innings in IPL 2021.

He highlighted that the former Kolkata Knight Riders pacer knows how to bounce back and did so in last year's tournament as well.

