IPL 2022 Auction: 7 foreign players who could be extremely valuable picks

Last year, former South African all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive foreign player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, fetching ₹16.25 crore at auction. A year before that, Australian Test captain Pat Cummins set a record by fetching a ₹15.50 crore.

The IPL 2022 auction is set to witness several foreign players breaking the bank.

Right since the inception of the IPL in 2008, the tournament’s sheen has been quality foreign players, which also adds to the USP of the cash-rich league. Two new teams entering the arena also means more opportunities for the players.

With a fortnight to go for the 2022 IPL auction, let’s look at seven foreign players who could go on to be extremely valuable picks.

Possible big foreign buys for IPL 2022

#1 David Warner (Australia) | IPL Champion: 2016

IPL Record: M 150 | R 5,449 | Ave 41.6 | SR 140 | 50+ 54

David Warner was the Player of the Tournament in 2021 T20 World Cup.

Base price: ₹2 crore

Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals): 2009-13

2009-13 Sunrisers Hyderabad: 2014-21

One of the finest cricketers in IPL history, David Warner was stripped of captaincy by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and even dropped from their playing XI last season. Less than a month later, the Australian opener redeemed himself in the 2021 T20 World Cup. He won the Player of the Tournament award and guided his nation to their maiden World Cup triumph in the shortest format.

At 35, age may not be David Warner’s best friend, but he remains one of the fittest cricketers around. Having led SRH to their maiden title in 2016, he’s also a good captaincy option.

Teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could eye him as a leadership option. The two new teams - Ahmedabad and Lucknow - have already named their captains but are short of opening options. And having released Shikhar Dhawan, Delhi Capitals (DC) could also target the man who started his IPL journey with them.

#2 Quinton de Kock (South Africa) | IPL Champions: 2019, 2020

IPL Record: M 77 | R 2,256 | Ave 31.3 | SR 130.9 | 50+ 17

Quinton de Kock was recently the Player of the Series in the ODIs against India.

Base price: ₹2 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 2013

2013 Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals): 2014-17

2014-17 Royal Challengers Bangalore: 2018

2018 Mumbai Indians: 2019-21

Having retired from the Tests at 29, Quinton de Kock’s focus now shifts solely on white-ball cricket. We already witnessed de Kock’s exploits during the India-South Africa ODIs, where he ended up winning the Player of the Series after the Proteas thrashed the visitors 3-0.

An aggressive opener and a top wicketkeeper, Quinton de Kock, could be targeted by several teams like KKR, Ahmedabad and SRH. Even Mumbai Indians (MI) could look to purchase him back if they miss out on Ishan Kishan at the auction.

For the same reasons, England’s Jonny Bairstow (Base price: ₹1.5 crore) is also likely to be on-demand and fetch attractive bids.

#3 Mitchell Marsh (Australia)

IPL Record: M 21 | R 225 | Ave 17.3 | SR 114.2 | W 20 | Ave 21 | Econ 7.9

Mitchell Marsh (right) celebrates BBL 2021-22 win as a Perth Scorchers player.

Base price: ₹2 crore

Deccan Chargers: 2010

2010 Pune Warriors India: 2011-13

2011-13 Rising Pune Supergiants: 2016-17

2016-17 Sunrisers Hyderabad: 2020

Mitchell Marsh has been unlucky with injuries. Over the past 12 years, he has been a part of numerous franchises but made limited appearances and found little success. In the IPL 2022, he has a renewed reputation as someone who put Australia back on their T20 track.

One of the most consistent cricketers for Australia in the shortest format, Mitchell Marsh played a critical role in the country’s first-ever T20 World Cup triumph last year, winning the Player of the Match in the final against New Zealand.

Most franchises are looking for a genuine all-rounder, and the Western Australian could fit in well.

#4 Jason Holder (England)

IPL Record: M 26 | R 189 | Ave 14.5 | SR 121.2 | W 35 | Ave 22.5 | Econ 8.2

Jason Holder has emerged as one of the finest all-rounders in the game.

Base price: ₹1.5 crore

Chennai Super Kings: 2013

2013 Sunrisers Hyderabad: 2014, 2020-21

2014, 2020-21 Kolkata Knight Riders: 2016

Jason Holder has only grown in reputation over recent years, emerging as one of the finest all-rounders in the modern game. His prowess across formats has benefited West Indies cricket and the franchises he has played for. In the last two seasons, he was one of the key players for SRH.

The former West Indian captain is a genuine bowling option and an intelligent batter down the order who can clear the ropes at will and play the waiting game if required. It won’t be a surprise if SRH try to pick him up in the auction again.

#5 Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

IPL Record: M 50 | W 76 | Ave 20.5 | Econ 8.2

Kagiso Rabada is among the finest bowlers in the world at the moment.

Base price: ₹2 crore

Delhi Capitals: 2017-21

When we talk about the best cricketers in the world across formats, Kagiso Rabada is right up there. In the IPL 2020, he won the Purple Cap but wasn’t at best the following season, which led Delhi to retain his South African teammate Anrich Nortje ahead of him.

Fast bowlers have big egos, and Kagiso Rabada is no different. He may have taken the rejection to heart, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if we witness him at his best level in IPL 2022.

Fierce with the new ball, a wicket-taker in the middle overs and fantastic at the death, Kagiso Rabada is one of the bowlers who’s expected to fetch giant bids at the auction. From defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to the most successful franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), the 26-year-old will be on the wish-list of most teams.

#6 Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand)

IPL Record: M 22 | W 24 | Ave 27 | Econ 8.1

An asset in white-ball cricket, Lockie Ferguson is one of the fastest bowlers in the world.

Base price: ₹2 crore

Rising Pune Supergiant: 2017

2017 Kolkata Knight Riders: 2019-21

A tearaway fast bowler who clocks over 150 kmph at will, Lockie Ferguson is an asset to have in white-ball cricket. His tryst with injuries is a significant drawback that could go against him, but otherwise, expect big bids for him.

The combination of his ability to clock raw pace and good variations, including a good bouncer, makes Lockie Ferguson a genuine match-winner. Like Rabada, many teams will also have the 30-year-old Kiwi on their wish list.

#7 Liam Livingstone (England)

IPL Record: M 9 | R 112 | Ave 14 | SR 125.8

A precious all-rounder, Liam Livingstone is one of the hardest hitters of the cricket ball.

Base price: ₹1 crore

Rajasthan Royals: 2019, 2021

One of the most destructive white-ball cricketers, Liam Livingstone, hasn’t yet set the IPL stage on fire with his limited appearances. The world noted his abilities during the T20 World Cup last year when he scored crucial runs at a strike rate of 159 and also turned matches with the ball, averaging 14.

Livingstone’s T20I strike rate of 163.4 is the second-highest for any batter from a full-member nation with over 250 runs in T20Is, behind Australia’s Andrew Symonds, who struck his 337 career runs at 169.3.

A fantastic striker, good fielder and a bowler who can bowl both – off and leg-spin, Livingstone could break the bank in the upcoming auction. Teams like KKR, RR, DC, RCB and even new teams like Lucknow and Ahmedabad could target the English all-rounder.

Notable misses from the list: Pat Cummins (Australia), Alex Hales (England), Jason Roy (England), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Jonny Bairstow (England), Mark Wood (England) and Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa).

Edited by Samya Majumdar