IPL 2022: 5 batters who took the fewest innings to score 10 IPL fifties

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is regarded as one of the best franchise tournaments around the globe. Stepping up to the plate to hit the ground running isn't everyone's cup of tea. While some players adapt to the pressure, like fish to water, others need some time to adjust. That includes even some of the greats.

The IPL has seen some of the world's best batters on display ever since its establishment in 2008. The likes of Chris Gayle, Matthew Hayden, AB de Villiers, and numerous others have entertained in the cash-rich league.

David Warner holds the record for the highest number of half-centuries in the history of the tournament (54). Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli complete the top three of that list with 47 and 44 fifties, respectively.

However, the focus of this piece isn't on that stat. Here, we take a look at five batters who took the fewest innings to get to 10 IPL fifties and there are a few surprising names on the list.

#1 Shaun Marsh - The first Orange Cap winner in IPL

Shaun Marsh took the fewest innings to register 10 IPL fifties

The explosive Australian left-handed batter lit up the Indian Premier League in its nascent stage, scoring runs for fun when he batted for the Kings XI Punjab. Shaun Marsh scored five half-centuries and a ton in the very first season of the IPL, in 2008, finishing as the leading run-scorer that season.

The southpaw reached the milestone of 10 half-centuries in just 21 innings, scoring fifty in almost every second game. The 38-year-old was well ahead of his time in his approach to the format and became a cult hero with his destructive batting performances.

#2 Lendl Simmons - Underappreciated West Indian star

Lendl Simmons played a key role in helping the Mumbai Indians win the tournament in 2015 and 2017

Surprisingly, the only West Indian on this list is the two-time IPL winner Lendl Simmons. He played a crucial role in helping the Mumbai Indians win the title in 2015 and also did his bit in their success during the 2017 IPL.

Simmons got to 10 fifties in 23 innings, becoming the second fastest player to do so in the IPL. Interestingly, Simmons only has 11 half-centuries to his name from his entire journey in the tournament.

#3 Kane Williamson - Sublime and prolific

He may have had his worst season this year, but it is nothing more than an aberration in the career of someone like Kane Williamson. The Kiwi hit the ground running when he first came to the league, taking only 27 innings to score 10 fifties.

The ever-reliable and consistent New Zealander was at the peak of his powers in the 2018 season, scoring eight half-centuries in 17 matches. You know what they say - form is temporary, class is permanent. There's no doubt that Williamson will be back to his best soon.

#4 Ruturaj Gaikwad - Rising star

The Orange Cap winner in 2021, Ruturaj Gaikwad, alongside Faf du Plessis, was pivotal to Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) success last season. The Maharashtra batter scored 635 runs last season, averaging 45, and at a strike rate of 136. While he blew hot and cold this season, he managed to rack up his 10th half-century in only his 35th match.

The 25-year-old could well be on his way to becoming the fastest batter to score 20 fifties in the tournament if he keeps going at this rate. Shaun Marsh and KL Rahul hold that record, getting to the milestone in 66 matches.

#5 Jacques Kallis - Absolute legend

Jacques Kallis scored 10 fifties in 36 innings

The legendary all-rounder from South Africa became a two-time IPL champion with the Kolkata Knight Riders, through triumphs in 2012 and 2014. He played a key role for them in 2012, scoring 409 runs and picking up 15 wickets. Kallis retired in 2014 and joined the KKR coaching staff.

Before his glorious run in Kolkata, Jacques Kallis was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side, where he enjoyed a few productive seasons.

He was the second-highest run-scorer in the 2010 edition of the tournament, scoring 572 runs, including six half-centuries. He brought up 10 fifties in 36 innings, level with a certain Chris Gayle.

