IPL 2022: IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap: Samson enters top 10 - Updated after Match 52

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) overcame their two-match losing streak in IPL 2022 on Saturday (7 May) by defeating the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sanju Samson lost the toss but his bowlers were up for the challenge, restricting the Kings to 189/5, which was 15-20 runs short on a brilliant batting surface. Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal was brilliant again and Mayank Agarwal's team didn't help themselves either, playing with a muddled batting plan.

Most of the Royals' top-order players failed to convert their starts but RR found a new hero in Yashasvi Jaiswal, who returned to the team after being dropped earlier in the season and scored a brilliant 68 (41). Shimron Hetmyer calmly provided the finishing touches under pressure, taking the team home with two balls to spare.

IPL 2022 updated points table

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Yashasvi Jaiswal deservingly wins the ‘Man of the Match’ on his IPL 2022 return 🏻🏏



📸 IPL



#IPL #hallabol #RRvPBKS What A ComebackYashasvi Jaiswal deservingly wins the ‘Man of the Match’ on his IPL 2022 return🏻🏏📸 IPL #IPL 2022 #PBKS What A Comeback 😍Yashasvi Jaiswal deservingly wins the ‘Man of the Match’ on his IPL 2022 return 🙌🏻🏏📸 IPL#IPL #IPL2022 #PBKS #hallabol #RRvPBKS https://t.co/h0ZKnfsmCg

The Royals were pulled back into a mid-table battle last week, but the two points have given them some breathing space. The inaugural champions' position in the points table remains the same but they now have seven wins from 11 games and two more points than fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The match going into the last over meant their net run rate (NRR) was negatively affected despite the win - 0.340 to 0.326 - but it's still quite healthy. Another win in the remaining three matches should all but seal their place in the top four.

The Kings' retained seventh spot in the points table as well. But they went in the opposite direction to the Royals - one step closer to being disqualified from the top-four race. They'll need to win all the remaining matches by big margins to get into the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the Royals' win rang the official death knell for Mumbai Indians (MI), with the five-time champions not even having a mathematical chance to qualify now.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Sanju Samson is in the top-10 of IPL 2022 Orange Cap rankings.

Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler extended his lead to the second-highest run-scorer KL Rahul to 167 with a 30-run knock off 16 balls against the Kings. He now has 619 runs from 11 games. Royals skipper Samson jumped to No. 10 on the backs of his 23 (12) and now boasts 321 runs from 11 games and an average of 32.10.

The Kings' top-scorer so far, Shikhar Dhawan, could only score a sedate 12 which didn't affect his No. 3 spot in the rankings and put him 70 runs behind second-placed KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants).

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Yuzvendra Chahal pulls ahead in Purple Cap rankings of IPL 2022.

After slacking in the last few matches, Chahal once again put up a massive performance on Saturday - picking up three wickets for just 28 runs. This helped him take his overall tally to 22 from 11 matches, taking a four-wicket lead over the Delhi Capitals' (DC) Kuldeep Yadav, who has played one game less.

Kings' Kagiso Rabada also picked up a wicket and came at par with Kuldeep for 18 wickets. However, his inferior economy rate kept him at No. 3.

Also Read: RR vs PBKS memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Samya Majumdar