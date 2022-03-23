IPL 2022: 5 bowlers who can win the Purple cap this season

The IPL rewards not just the best performing teams but also leading individual performers. The highest wicket-taker receives the prestigious Purple Cap, while the leading run-getter gets the coveted Orange cap. These caps are accompanied by a handsome amount of money presented to the players at the end of the season.

It has only happened thrice that the winner of the Purple cap in a particular season was a member of the team that emerged as the champions that season. The first instance comes from the inaugural season, in 2008, where Sohail Tanvir took 22 wickets in just 11 games to help the Rajasthan Royals win the title.

Another instance was when the Deccan Chargers won the IPL in 2009. RP Singh of the champion side emerged as the leading wicket-taker. Lastly, when Sunrisers Hyderabad won the trophy in 2016, Bhuvenshwar Kumar of the victorious team claimed the Purple cap.

The IPL 2022 begins on March 26, 2022. Who will walk away with the Purple cap this season? Here are the top 5 contenders for this honour.

#5 Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada is currently one of the most effective fast bowlers in international cricket. The South African pacer has the knack of taking wickets, especially in the death overs. He had been quite effective for the Delhi Capitals in the past few seasons.

However, Delhi did not choose to retain the 2020 Purple cap winner at the auction. So, Rabada will be playing for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2022, where he will be leading the pace attack.

KG was the most successful bowler in the 2020 edition of the league, where he took 30 wickets in 17 matches. He is one of the most consistent bowlers in the league's history and might add a second Purple cap to his inventory at IPL 2022.

Avesh Khan is among the young fast bowling talents who had a great 2021 season, taking 24 wickets in 16 games. Avesh Khan was the leading wicket-taker for his former side, Delhi Capitals. He was in a team with bowlers like Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. Yet, he managed to emerge as the highest wicket-taker.

Avesh was bought by the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 mega auction and will lead the pace attack for LSG along with Jason Holder. Avesh has proven his talent as a quality pacer in T20 cricket. If he continues his good form, he might win his first purple cap in the 2022 edition of the league.

#3 Trent Boult

The Kiwi pacer is one of the best powerplay bowlers in both the IPL and international cricket. Boult has been one of the key reasons for the success of Mumbai Indians over the last few years. The left-arm seamer has had the most wickets in IPL's powerplay overs since 2020.

However, Boult wasn't retained by Mumbai Indians at the mega auction and was, instead, picked up by the Rajasthan Royals. Boult's performance in IPL 2020 was phenomenal, where he took 25 wickets in 15 matches and helped MI win their 5th IPL title. Boult will now lead the Rajasthan pace attack as their most experienced pacer.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is arguably the best limited-overs bowler in international cricket. The Indian pacer has grown to be one of the biggest match-winners for the Mumbai Indians. Bumrah's performances in recent years have been a key reason for MI's success.

The right-arm pacer has managed to pick over 20 wickets in two of the last three IPL editions. He has been retained by the Mumbai Indians and will once again lead MI's bowling unit in this year's edition.

Bumrah not only takes wickets but is also one of the most economical bowlers in the league. This is what makes him the talismanic player that he is. Surprisingly, he is yet to win a Purple cap. This year might finally witness Jasprit Bumrah getting his hands on this symbol of bowling excellence.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzi is one of the best leg-spinners in the league. When he played for RCB, he was the go-to bowler for his captain Virat Kohli. Whenever the team needed wickets in critical situations, Yuzi would be the man to step up.

However, Chahal wasn't retained at the auction by his previous team. Instead, the leggie will be playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 edition and will play a key role in his team's performance.

The leg-break bowler is among the most effective in the middle overs. So far in his IPL career, Chahal has played 114 matches and picked up a total of 139 wickets, with an economy rate of 7.59 and an excellent average of 22.28. Chahal might well emerge as the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022.

