IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Wanindu Hasaranga climbs to the No.2 spot 

The 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 witnessed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Faf du Plessis-led side registered a 67-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium.

Electing to bat first in the afternoon encounter, RCB suffered the early dismissal of Virat Kohli. The former captain registered his third golden duck of the tournament and a king pair against their Southern rivals in the process.

But led by du Plessis' unbeaten 73 and a fiery cameo by Dinesh Karthik at the end, RCB posted a mammoth 192-3 in the first innings.

SRH never seemed to be in the chase after a disastrous start. Rahul Tripathi led the lone fight with a fifty as the rest of the batting unit crumbled. Wanindu Hasaranga dismantled the batting unit with a five-wicket haul.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

RCB gain a four-point lead at the fourth spot

Following a slump which saw them lose three matches in a row, RCB have now strengthened their chances of making the playoffs with back-to-back wins. The three-time finalists now have 14 points to their name. The impressive margin of victory also boosted their net-run rate which is now -0.115.

Meanwhile, SRH are slipping away from the final playoff spot with their third defeat on the trot. The loss also takes a very heavy toll on their net-run rate. The margin currently reads -0.031.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

du Plessis claims the number three spot (PC: IPLT20.com)

A captain's innings from Faf du Plessis for RCB extended his run-tally to 389 runs in 12 matches. His third fifty of the campaign now puts him third on the Orange Cap list as well.

Abhishek Sharma continues to slide down the list after recording a duck against RCB. He was bowled by Glenn Maxwell in the very first over and could not add to his existing 331-run tally. He is now placed eighth on the leading run scorers list in the tournament.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Hasaranga climbs to number two spot (PC: IPLT20.com)

With sensational figures of 5-18, Wanindu Hasaranga has jumped to second spot on the Purple Cap list. He is only one wicket away from leading wicket taker Yuzvendra Chahal's tally of 22 wickets. The top three wicket takers in the ongoing tournament are all spinners at the moment.

Umran Malik's quest for his 16th wicket continues and he endured yet another dull outing with woeful figures of 0-51 in three overs. The right-arm pacer is placed just above the likes of Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed who have played fewer matches than him.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by S Chowdhury