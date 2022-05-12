IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap: David Warner, Kuldeep Yadav enter top 3 - Updated after Match 58

Delhi Capitals (DC) raised their hopes of qualification by comfortably defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets in the 58th match of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

Delhi captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first. Sanju Samson and Co., playing without Shimron Hetmyer (out due to personal reasons), paid the price of fielding a playing XI rife with top-order players and lacking any finishing heft. Ravichandran Ashwin and Devdutt Padikkal had a decent partnership for the third wicket but all the others failed as Rajasthan could only post a sub-par score of 160/6.

The Capitals were clinical from the start. Despite losing opener KS Bharat early on, the Australian pair of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh oozed class and experience with a dominant 144-run partnership. Both rode their luck and the Royals' poor fielding. While Warner stood like a rock at the crease, Marsh played with flair. Pant then clinically took Delhi over the line with 11 balls to spare.

Although neither team changed their spot in the points table, the match could prove quite consequential in the top-four race. With six wins from 12 games, the Capitals are now just two points behind both the Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). One slip by either team and they could switch places, given how both the Capitals and Royals now have the same run rate and RCB being quite behind.

Hetmyer's unavailability and their bowling looking toothless on Wednesday (11 May) didn't bode well for the Royals. The defeat has left them much more vulnerable to being knocked out despite their stunning start to the season. And although the Capitals still need to win their remaining two games, the balance now looks in their favor.

Jos Buttler's massive lead in the Orange Cap rankings meant that despite him scoring just seven off 11 balls against the Capitals, he stayed comfortably ahead of second-placed KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants). Buttler has taken his tally to 625 runs from 12 games at an average of 56.82.

Warner's resourceful half-century (52 off 41), meanwhile, helped him jump three spots in the table to sit at No. 3. The left-hander now has 427 runs from 10 matches, just 32 behind Rahul, who has played two more matches.

Like Buttler, Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal had an off day as he conceded 43 runs in his four overs. But he picked up a wicket (Marsh) which helped him extend his lead over the Royal Challengers' Wanindu Hasaranga to two wickets. The Royals' leggie currently has 23 scalps at an average of 15.73.

His opposite number, Kuldeep Yadav, had a much better day economically. The left-arm wrist-spinner neither clinched a wicket nor completed his full quota of four overs but went for just 20 in the 18 balls he bowled. He remained tied with Kagiso Rabada for 18 wickets but the frugal spell made his economy rate better than the Punjab Kings' pace spearhead, helping him move up from No. 4 to No. 3.

