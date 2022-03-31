IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Hasaranga goes to top, Kohli at No. 7 - updated after Match 6

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got off the mark in IPL 2022 with a three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a low-scoring thriller on Wednesday.

The pace-friendly and bouncy track at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium made for an enthralling watch. Having been put in to bat, KKR could only put up a sub-par 128 in the first innings. Their batters looked in a hurry as no one crossed the score of 25.

In reply, RCB saw some horrors from the past when Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee sent back the top three for 17-3. But the middle-order huffed and puffed against the KKR spinners to get their side across the line with four balls to spare.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

The two points helped RCB jump two spots to sit at No. 6 in the points table.

KKR had a decent net run rate of 0.639 after their six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener. It has now been reduced to 0.093, which was just enough to keep them at No. 5 and RCB a spot further down.

Fans can expect a lot more movement when CSK and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) battle for their first points at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Faf du Plessis continues to lead the Orange Cap race in IPL 2022. (PC: IPLT20.com)

Both Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane moved up in the Orange Cap standings, though they didn't score much.

The former looked brilliant initially but lost his wicket trying to fend a pacy delivery from Umesh Yadav outside the off-stump. But his knock of 12 (7) was enough to get him back into the top-10 and only four runs shy of the top-three.

Rahane, meanwhile, scored 9 (10) and jumped ahead of MS Dhoni to sit at No. 8 on the chart.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis, too, could only score 5 (4), but continued to don the Orange Cap. He's still 12 runs clear of second-ranked Ishan Kishan.

However, he'll face stiff competition as all of the aforementioned batters have played two games while Kishan, Aiden Markram, Sanju Samson and others have played just one.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Wanindu Hasaranga leapfrogs to the top in Purple Cap in IPL 2022. (PC: IPLT20.com)

17 wickets fell in the match and its impact showed on the Purple Cap race. The top-three are now all KKR and RCB players.

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga leads the pack with five wickets. He broke KKR's back with four scalps at the cost of just 20 runs.

Following the Sri Lankan are Umesh Yadav and Akash Deep - both of whom struck with the new ball to take their tallies to four wickets each. The former is ahead due to his superior average.

Meanwhile, KKR's Tim Southee collected three wickets in his first match of the season to sit at No. 6 whereas Harshal Patel also sneaked in at No. 10 with two wickets to add to the one he took in the match against Punjab Kings.

