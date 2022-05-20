IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Hasaranga take No. 1 again, du Plessis in top-four - Updated after Match 67

Virat Kohli's special knock led Royal Challengers Bangalore to a clinical eight-wicket win over table-toppers Gujarat Titans in match 67 of IPL 2022 on Thursday, May 19.

The Titans opted to bat first and put up 168-5 in 20 overs. Skipper Hardik Pandya led from the front with an unbeaten 47-ball 62 but didn't get much attacking support. The total seemed to be at least 10-15 runs short of par at the end, credit for which goes to Faf du Plessis' excellent use of his bowlers and fielders.

Kohli was all pumped up in the second innings. Some luck finally went his way as he notched eight boundaries and two sixes to take his team into a winning position. Du Plessis offered superb anchoring support at the top of the order before Glenn Maxwell made the final push with his blistering 18-ball 40.

Pandya and the Titans seemed adamant about sticking to their experiments. Specialist partnership breakers Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson weren't given their full quota of overs. They both had 26 balls left between them despite the opposition batters looking comfortable against spin and three overs from Pandya himself.

IPL 2022 updated Points table

Today's result decided the fate of as many as four teams in the tournament. The Royal Challengers have become the fourth team to reach 16 points, which means that both SunRisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, who can't reach that mark, have been eliminated.

It also means that the final spot in the playoffs will be decided in the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals game on Saturday. If the former team, who have nothing to lose, come out in flying colors and secure a win, the Capitals will be eliminated and the Royal Challengers will go ahead. If the Capitals win, they'll take that spot due to their superior NRR.

There is no realistic scenario for the Royal Challengers and the Capitals to qualify together. For that to happen, the third-placed Rajasthan Royals will have to lose by 190 runs or within 1.3 overs to the ninth-placed Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

The Titans will still play Qualifier 1 and will have a backup chance to reach the finals via Qualifier 2 if they lose. However, they no longer have any momentum backing them.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Captains Faf du Plessis and Hardik Pandya make gains in IPL 2022 Orange Cap table.

Both captains moved up in the Orange Cap rankings. Du Plessis' cameo took his season tally to 443, helping him jump from No. 9 to No. 4. Pandya's half-century brought him back to the top-10, placing him at No. 7 with 413 runs from 13 games.

The No. 7 spot was occupied by Shubman Gill before this match but his 1 (4) pushed him to No. 9.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Wanindu Hasaranga takes lead in the IPL 2022 Purple Cap race again.

The competition between current and former Royal Challengers lead spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Yuzvendra Chahal continued unabated. Hasaranga concluded the last league stage match by picking one wicket and taking his tally to 24 from 14 matches. This took him from No. 2 back to the prime position in the table.

Chahal, who has played 13 games, also boasts 24 scalps, but his economy rate is slightly higher (7.76) than Hasaranga's 7.38. He'll get a chance to regain the spot against the Super Kings in the 68th match of IPL 2022 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Titans' lead leggie, Rashid Khan, bagged two wickets and jumped straight to No. 6 with a total of 18 wickets from 14 games.

Mohammed Shami couldn't pick up any wickets in his two overs and conceded 23 runs. This took the pacer's economy rate behind Harshal Patel, who bowled just one over for six runs. Shami was pushed to No. 8 with Khan and Patel taking No. 6 and 7 respectively.

