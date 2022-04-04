IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Shivam Dube, Liam Livingstone move into top-5 - Updated after Match 11

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ravindra Jadeja won his first toss of IPL 2022 on Sunday but, unlike most other teams, couldn't make it count. Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated the defending champions by 54 runs at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium to enter the top-five in the season's points table.

Jadeja had asked PBKS to bat and Liam Livingstone returned to form with a bang, scoring 60 off just 32 balls. Contributions from Shikhar Dhawan and debutant Jitesh Sharma allowed the team to set a challenging target of 181.

In reply, PBKS' well-balanced bowling attack exposed every weakness in the CSK lineup to reduce them to 36-5 after 7.3 overs. Shivam Dube and former captain MS Dhoni tried to turn the tide, but in vain. The innings didn't go past the 18th over.

IPL 2022 updated points table

Punjab Kings jump to fourth in IPL 2022 points table.

PBKS became the fourth team to record two wins in IPL 2022. They jumped from the No. 7 position to No. 4, having four points after three matches. The massive win also elevated their run-rate from a lowly -1.183 to a respectable 0.238.

CSK, meanwhile, are in a state of worry. This is the first time ever that they've lost three matches in a row at the start of their IPL campaign. This defeat was the second-biggest and it was the first time since 2018 that they were bowled out.

The four-time winners are now placed ninth in the points table (down from No. 8 before the match), followed only by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The latter have played two matches fewer. Their net run rate is -1.251.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap List updated

Liam Livingstone goes to No. 4 in Orange Cap race of IPL 2022

Dube's 57 (30) and Livingstone's half-century took them to the No. 3 and No. 4 positions, respectively, in the Orange Cap race.

Dube's overall run aggregate is 109, just 26 runs behind the joint-leaders Ishan Kishan and Jos Buttler. The performance of Dube is impressive considering both Kishan and Buttler are openers while he plays in the lower-order. However, the all-rounder has also played a game more than both Kishan and Buttler.

Livingstone, meanwhile, is at 98 runs with a brilliant strike rate of 168.96. His teammate Shikhar Dhawan has also made a steady rise upwards and, with a handy 33 (24), he's sitting at No. 7.

Punjab Kings @PunjabKingsIPL



On that 108m six!



"I have been swinging hard and it was nice to clear it by some distance today!" - Liam Livingstone
On that 108m six!

CSK's Robin Uthappa, interestingly, made enough runs (13) to hold on to the 8th spot. Dhoni, who had started the tournament as the top-scorer, made his way back again into top-10. MSD is currently perched at No. 9 with a total of 89 runs. He, however, has the lowest strike rate among the top-10, 123.61.

All of them combined to push out PBKS' Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Ayush Badoni out of the top-10.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap List updated

Rahul Chahar moves to second place in Purple Cap standings of IPL 2022

In the bowling department, Rahul Chahar narrowed the gap between him and the top-ranked Umesh Yadav by picking up three wickets against CSK. He is PBKS' highest wicket-taker and is placed second, overall, with six wickets at an average of 10.

MS Dhoni

Dwaine Pretorius

Chris Jordan



Rahul Chahar was the pick of the bowlers for the Punjab Kings



📸 IPL



Rahul Chahar was the pick of the bowlers for the Punjab Kings

From CSK, DJ Bravo jumped a spot from No. 8 to No. 7 with his solitary wicket in the latest match. His teammate Dwaine Pretorious, who made a brilliant two-wicket debut vs Lucknow Super Giants, picked another two to enter the top-10.

