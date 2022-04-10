IPL 2022: Predicting 3 bowlers who might take the most wickets in the KKR vs DC match 

In the first game of Sunday's double header, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 19th match of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

After winning three of their four matches, the Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata sit at the top of the standings with six points. Delhi, meanwhile, have been handed two consecutive defeats since winning their opening match. Rishabh Pant and co. are currently placed seventh with two points.

Both KKR and DC welcomed back their star overseas pacers in their previous matches. While Pat Cummins delivered more with the bat for Kolkata, Anrich Nortje made a terrible comeback for the Delhi-based franchise.

While KKR's bowling looks better on paper, they have to address their death bowling issues. In their last game against the Mumbai Indians (MI), the Kolkata bowlers leaked 63 runs in the last four overs. Delhi, meanwhile, will have to look to add more impetus with the new ball as they have picked up just one wicket inside the powerplay overs this season, the lowest among all sides.

On that note, let's take a look at the three bowlers who we think might pick up the most wickets in the KKR vs DC encounter today.

#3 Sunil Narine (KKR)

Sunil Narine has been the most consistent player for the Men in Purple over the years. Moreover, with each passing day, he is aging like a fine wine.

Even at 33, Narine is causing a lot of trouble for the opposition batters in the IPL. With an excellent economy rate of just 4.75 this season, the Caribbean all-rounder is currently the league's most economical bowler.

In 20 innings against DC, Narine has picked up 24 wickets at an average of 21 and has an economy of 6.7.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav (DC)

A rejuvenated Kuldeep Yadav has got off to a flying start in the IPL 2022. Ever since he donned Delhi colors, the left-armer has picked up six wickets at an economy of 6.94 in three IPL 2022 games.

With an added zip to his bowling this time around, the leg-spinner is being used as a wicket-taker by skipper Rishabh Pant and is currently leading the wicket-taking charts for DC.

With the kind of form the 27-year old is having, we expect him to be amongst the wickets against his former side today.

#1 Umesh Yadav (KKR)

After a two-year hiatus, Umesh Yadav has found his new home in Kolkata. The right-arm seamer has been a relevation with the new ball for the two-time champions.

He has picked up nine wickets in four games at an average of 9.33 and currently holds the Purple Cap. Moreover, the former Delhi pacer has bowled the joint-most dot balls (54) so far and has the second-best economy (5.25) in the league behind Narine.

Umesh's matchups against Prithvi Shaw and David Warner will be extremely crucial as he may well again set the tone for KKR.

Who is the current Orange Cap & Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022? Click here to know!

Edited by Samya Majumdar