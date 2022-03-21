IPL 2022: Ranking the jerseys of all teams

We are just days away from the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. The 15th edition of the T20 league will kick off with a rematch of last year’s final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26.

The franchises have begun their practice sessions ahead of the upcoming season. Ten teams will be taking part in IPL 2022, with the addition of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) to the existing eight franchises. A total of 70 league games will be played, followed by four playoff clashes.

Analysing the jerseys of IPL 2022 franchises

Ahead of IPL 2022, franchises are looking to start afresh, and sporting new jerseys is part of their initiative. On that note, here's a look at the rank of the kits of the ten teams:

#1 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis (PC: RCB/Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have gone for a combination of red, black and gold for their new jersey. While their t-shirt has shades of black and red, the players will be seen wearing red trousers. RCB’s new jersey looks fresh and strikingly vibrant.

#2 Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians (MI) have retained the original blue flavour of their jersey. However, they have given it an enhancement to make it look a little more attractive. While the top half remains pretty much the same, the bottom half encompasses a structured design with golden stripes on the side.

#3 Delhi Capitals (DC)

Rishabh Pant (left) and Delhi Capitals' latest jersey (right)

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals have moved from blue to a mix of blue and red for their IPL 2022 jersey. The tiger on the shirt is also bigger and bolder. It's a much more impressive design in comparison to their previous ones.

#4 Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made only minor modifications to their jersey over the years. The yellow colour has become a symbol of the franchise and has great recall value. For IPL 2022 as well, they will be seen in their traditional yellow with a dash of blue.

#5 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Shreyas Iyer and Venky Mysore released the new KKR jersey (PC: KKR Twitter)

Like the other established franchises, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also decided to retain the original flavour of their jersey. The new kit has a more prominent gold design, and the bottom portion blends nicely with the top. The overall look and feel is reasonably attractive.

#6 Rajasthan Royals (RR)

In Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) jersey for IPL 2022, the pink has been maintained as the main colour. However, this time a pattern has been added to it. For the sleeves and collar, Rajasthan have gone for dark blue. The design is an attempt to pay tribute to the ancient textile industry of the place.

#7 Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Punjab Kings jersey is almost the same as last year's.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) may have changed their captain, but there is not much difference in their new jersey for IPL 2022. The franchise have stuck to their tried and tested combination of red and gold with a blended lion pattern in the middle. The kit looks almost the same as in previous years, with minor pattern tweaks.

#8 Gujarat Titans (GT)

Gujarat Titans (GT) unveiled their jersey at a grand event at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They kept dark blue as their prominent colour with a lighter shade for sleeves and the collar. Some textured design has also been included to enhance the look.

#9 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Kane Williamson in SunRisers Hyderabad's new jersey for IPL 2022

In their new jersey, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have opted for a solid sunset orange colour along with black on the arms and collars. The trousers are also orange in an obvious attempt to sync with the upper half. SRH’s jersey is quite different from last season when they had a blend of light and dark orange.

#10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are yet to officially release their IPL 2022 jersey. During practice sessions, though, their players are being seen in turquoise blue jerseys, a colour that is quite different from the other nine franchises.

