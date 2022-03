IPL 2022 schedule with stadium names, venues, match date and time

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition will be held from March 26 to May 29. The tournament will kick off with a rematch between last year’s finalists Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. All the 70 league stage matches will be played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune - Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil Stadium, Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium. The schedule for the playoffs will be announced later.

12 double-headers will be played during the course of IPL 2022, the first one taking place on March 27. A day game between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will be followed by a night clash between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. While the Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium will host 20 matches each, 15 games each will take place at the Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium.

IPL 2022 schedule with stadium name and venue

Match No Match Date Day Time (IST) Venue 1 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders March 26, 2022 Saturday 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium 2 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians March 27, 2022 Sunday 3:30 pm Brabourne – CCI 3 Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore March 27, 2022 Sunday 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium 4 Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants March 28, 2022 Monday 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals March 29, 2022 Tuesday 7:30 pm MCA Stadium, Pune 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders March 30, 2022 Wednesday 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium 7 Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings March 31, 2022 Thursday 7:30 pm Brabourne – CCI 8 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings April 1, 2022 Friday 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium 9 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals April 2, 2022 Saturday 3:30 pm DY Patil Stadium 10 Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals April 2, 2022 Saturday 7:30 pm MCA Stadium, Pune 11 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings April 3, 2022 Sunday 7:30 pm Brabourne – CCI 12 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants April 4, 2022 Monday 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium 13 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore April 5, 2022 Tuesday 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium 14 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians April 6, 2022 Wednesday 7:30 pm MCA Stadium, Pune 15 Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals April 7, 2022 Thursday 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium 16 Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans April 8, 2022 Friday 7:30 pm Brabourne – CCI 17 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad April 9, 2022 Saturday 3:30 pm DY Patil Stadium 18 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians April 9, 2022 Saturday 7:30 pm MCA Stadium, Pune 19 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals April 10, 2022 Sunday 3:30 pm Brabourne – CCI 20 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants April 10, 2022 Sunday 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium 21 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans April 11, 2022 Monday 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium 22 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore April 12, 2022 Tuesday 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium 23 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings April 13, 2022 Wednesday 7:30 pm MCA Stadium, Pune 24 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans April 14, 2022 Thursday 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium 25 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders April 15, 2022 Friday 7:30 pm Brabourne – CCI 26 Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants April 16, 2022 Saturday 3:30 pm Brabourne – CCI 27 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore April 16, 2022 Saturday 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium 28 Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad April 17, 2022 Sunday 3:30 pm Brabourne – CCI 29 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings April 17, 2022 Sunday 7:30 pm MCA Stadium, Pune 30 Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders April 18, 2022 Monday 7:30 pm Brabourne – CCI 31 Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Banglore April 19, 2022 Tuesday 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium 32 Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings April 20, 2022 Wednesday 7:30 pm MCA Stadium, Pune 33 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings April 21, 2022 Thursday 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium 34 Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals April 22, 2022 Friday 7:30 pm MCA Stadium, Pune 35 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans April 23, 2022 Saturday 3:30 pm DY Patil Stadium 36 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad April 23, 2022 Saturday 7:30 pm Brabourne – CCI 37 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians April 24, 2022 Sunday 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium 38 Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings April 25, 2022 Monday 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium 39 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals April 26, 2022 Tuesday 7:30 pm MCA Stadium, Pune 40 Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad April 27, 2022 Wednesday 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium 41 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders April 28, 2022 Thursday 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium 42 Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants April 29, 2022 Friday 7:30 pm MCA Stadium, Pune 43 Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore April 30, 2022 Saturday 3:30 pm Brabourne – CCI 44 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians April 30, 2022 Saturday 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium 45 Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants May 1, 2022 Sunday 3:30 pm Wankhede Stadium 46 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings May 1, 2022 Sunday 7:30 pm MCA Stadium, Pune 47 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals May 2, 2022 Monday 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium 48 Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings May 3, 2022 Tuesday 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium 49 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings May 4, 2022 Wednesday 7:30 pm MCA Stadium, Pune 50 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad May 5, 2022 Thursday 7:30 pm Brabourne – CCI 51 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians May 6, 2022 Friday 7:30 pm Brabourne – CCI 52 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals May 7, 2022 Saturday 3:30 pm Wankhede Stadium 53 Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders May 7, 2022 Saturday 3:30 pm MCA Stadium, Pune 54 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore May 8, 2022 Sunday 3:30 pm Wankhede Stadium 55 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals May 8, 2022 Sunday 3:30 pm DY Patil Stadium 56 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders May 9, 2022 Monday 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium 57 Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans May 10, 2022 Tuesday 7:30 pm MCA Stadium, Pune 58 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals May 11, 2022 Wednesday 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium 59 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians May 12, 2022 Thursday 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium 60 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings May 13, 2022 Friday 7:30 pm Brabourne – CCI 61 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad May 14, 2022 Saturday 7:30 pm MCA Stadium, Pune 62 Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans May 15, 2022 Sunday 3:30 pm Wankhede Stadium 63 Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals May 15, 2022 Sunday 7:30 pm Brabourne – CCI 64 Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals May 16, 2022 Monday 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium 65 Mumbai Indians vs Sunriser Hyderabad May 17, 2022 Tuesday 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium 66 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants May 18, 2022 Wednesday 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium 67 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans May 19, 2022 Thursday 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium 68 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings May 20, 2022 Friday 7:30 pm Brabourne – CCI 69 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals May 21, 2022 Saturday 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium 70 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings May 22, 2022 Sunday 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium

IPL time table and fixtures

Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions in the T20 league. This season will also see a 10-team tournament take place with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) set to make their debut.

The format of the league stage matches has been tweaked with the 10 sides divided into two virtual groups of five each. All 10 franchises will end up playing 14 matches. The format of the playoffs has not been altered.

MI and CSK are the two most successful franchises in the history of the tournament.

While Mumbai have won the title five times, Chennai have lifted the trophy four times.

