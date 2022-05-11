IPL 2022: Top 3 Axar Patel spells in the IPL

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will be taking on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 58th match of IPL 2022 at the Dr. DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, 11 May.

While RR have seven wins and four losses to their name, DC have won five matches and lost six. The last time the two teams met, the Royals beat the Capitals by 15 runs.

RR opener Jos Butler has been in tremendous form this season. He is the current Orange Cap holder with 618 runs. Rajasthan also boast the Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal (22 wickets) in their ranks.

For the Capitals, David Warner has been their best batter with 375 runs in nine games. Although Khaleel (16 wickets) Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav (18 wickets) have been Delhi's top performers with the ball, Axar Patel deserves a special mention for his all-round contributions.

Having picked up 99 wickets in 119 games, Axar is one scalp short of joining the 100-wicket club in the IPL. If he gets to the milestone tonight, he will become only the second left-arm spinner after Ravindra Jadeja to take 100 IPL wickets.

On that note, let's take a look at Axar's three best bowling performances in the tournament's history.

#1 4/21 - KXIP vs GL in IPL 2016

Axar registered his IPL-best figures against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions during his stint with the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2016. At the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gujarat won the toss and asked Punjab to bat first.

With the help of Murali Vijay's half-century and Wriddhiman Saha's power-hitting at the death, the Kings XI Punjab managed to post 154 on board.

Axar then stepped up with the ball, getting the prized scalps of Dwayne Smith, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo to restrict Gujarat to a mere 131/9.

Punjab won the game by 23 runs and Patel was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant 4/21.

#2 3/11 - KXIP vs RCB in IPL 2017

In the 43rd game of IPL 2017, Axar demonstrated his all-round skills to help Punjab cross the line against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He played a superb cameo of an unbeaten 38 off 17 deliveries, laced with three boundaries and two maximums, to help his side set a target of 139.

In response, Sandeep Sharma dismissed Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Axar then got rid of Shane Watson, Pawan Negi and Samuel Badree as RCB folded for just 119.

The Kings won the game by 19 runs, owing io Axar’s all-round performance.

#3 3/21 - DC vs MI in IPL 2021

Batting first, Mumbai Indians (MI) lost their skipper Rohit Sharma early, but Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav were looking to form a partnership.

Axar dismissed both De Kock and Suryakumar and later returned to pick up the scalp of Saurabh Tiwary as Mumbai were restricted to 129/8.

The Capitals chased down the target with five balls and four wickets to spare. Axar was adjudged the Player of the Match for his bowling display.

