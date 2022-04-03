IPL 2022: Top 3 batting performances from Week 1 of the tournament 

The first week of IPL 2022 has come to an end. The highly-anticipated 15th edition of the league saw two newly-formed franchises in Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT). Both sides even grabbed their first-ever points in the league during the opening week.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), led by Shreyas Iyer, played the maximum number of games (3) in the first week and ended it as table-toppers.

On the other hand, three former IPL winners in Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are yet to open their accounts.

The opening seven days saw some exhilarating batting performances. The pitches in Maharashtra have been rather good for the batters and fans have already witnessed some high-scoring encounters.

In a total of eight fixtures in the first week, as many as 2,670 runs have been scored by the ten IPL franchises, together.

With that being said, let's take a look at the three best batting performances from Week 1 of the IPL 2022.

Note: Only games from Match 1 (CSK vs KKR) to Match 8 (PBKS vs KKR) in IPL 2022 have been taken into consideration.

#3. Evin Lewis - 55* off 23 against CSK

With the unavailability of Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder for the first few games, LSG were forced to play Evin Lewis in the middle-order. He, after missing out in the opening game against GT, made the most of his opportunity against the defending champions CSK. The left-hander played an impactful role in chasing down a mammoth total for his side.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, LSG were on the receiving end of some clean striking from Robin Uthappa (50 from 27). A joint team effort along with some vintage MS Dhoni late blitz led CSK to post more than a par score of 210 in their first innings.

In reply, the KL Rahul-led side got off to a great start. A 99-run partnership between Rahul and Quinton De Kock provided LSG with a great platform. However, CSK pulled things back by taking two quick wickets within six balls. This brought Lewis to the crease.

The Caribbean batter timed his very second delivery to the boundary. After dabbing a few singles and doubles in the next couple of overs, the 30-year-old went berserk.

He clobbered six boundaries and three sixes in his match-winning knock of 55* off 23. Lewis ensured that CSK bowlers felt all the pressure by displaying his brute force. He finished the innings with a strike rate of 239 and was even adjudged the Player of the Match.

#2. Ishan Kishan - 81* off 48 against DC

After being the costliest purchase at the IPL 2022 mega auction, Ishan Kishan didn't get overawed by his hefty price tag. The talented left-hander flourishes as an opener and has been MI's best batter so far. He opened the season by smashing his 10th IPL half-century against the Delhi Capitals.

After being put to bat in the first innings, skipper Rohit Sharma and Kishan got their team off to a steady start. The latter anchored his innings pretty well after the former's dismissal. He then stitched up a crucial partnership with Tilak Verma to form a fine base for the team and launch in the final overs.

The 23-year-old struck 11 boundaries and a couple of maximums to propel Mumbai's score to 177. Had Kishan not been there for MI, things could've been worse for the five-time champions.

The 5-tim IPL champions lost the game though. Despite losing early wickets while chasing, the DC lower-order scripted a magnificent chase on the back of Lalit Yadav (48*) and Axar Patel (38*).

#1. Andre Russell - 70* off 31 against PBKS

The first Russell-show of IPL 2022 arrived at the Wankhede Stadium against Punjab Kings on Friday. During the final game of the first week, the Caribbean all-rounder once again unleashed his high-octane batting.

After being put in to bat first, PBKS endured a tough day at the office. They were bundled out for 137, courtesy of Umesh Yadav's best-ever bowling figures in the IPL (4/23).

Chasing down a mediocre total, the Shreyas Iyer-led KKR found themselves in a precarious situation. The two-time IPL winners were held back by the PBKS bowlers and were 51-4 when Russell entered the arena.

The Jamaican first played out Rahul Chahar, who bowled magnificently for his (2/13). The all-rounder then showed no mercy to any Punjab bowler and went on a rampage.

After breaking the shackles with two mighty blows off Harpreet Brar, Russell lashed out against Odean Smith. He clobbered the fellow West Indian for 22 runs in five balls.

Russell won the game for KKR with 33 balls to spare and finished the innings with a strike rate of 225.81.

