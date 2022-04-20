IPL 2022: Top 3 Prithvi Shaw knocks in the IPL

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host the 32nd Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday, 20 April.

Although both teams are currently in the bottom four, a win tonight could considerably push them up the standings. While the Delhi Capitals have won two and lost three of their five matches this season, Punjab Kings have won and lost three apiece.

Despite the Capitals often falling short on the batting front in IPL 2022, their openers, Prithvi Shaw in particular, have been in exceptional form.

The 22-year-old is just 19 shy of breaching the 1500-run mark in the IPL, having so far smashed 1,481 runs in 58 innings with a high score of 99. This will also make him the second youngest player to reach the milestone after DC skipper Rishabh Pant.

Shaw has been a tremendous asset for the Capitals over the years and has played some of his best IPL knocks in their colors.

On that note, let's revisit his top three knocks in the IPL.

#1 65 (36) - DC vs SRH in IPL 2018

IPL Eliminator - Delhi v Sunrisers

The Capitals faced the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 36th match of IPL 2018., DC won the toss and decided to bat first, but lost Glenn Maxwell in the second over. Shaw and Shreyas Iyer were tasked with stitching together a meaningful partnership.

Delhi managed to cross the 160-run mark, courtesy of Shaw's quickfire 65 off just 36 deliveries. The diminutive right-hander's knock included six fours and three sixes.

In reply, Alex Hales' 45 off 31 helped Hyderabad easily win the game by seven wickets.

#2 99 (55) - DC vs KKR in IPL 2019

Australia v India - 2nd Test: Day 5

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the Capitals put the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to bat first in the 10th clash of IPL 2019. While Kolkata kept losing wickets, Dinesh Karthik's 50 off 36 deliveries and Andre Russell's brutal 62 (28) helped them post 185-8.

Delhi faltered early in the run chase as they lost the dependable Shikhar Dhawan in the third over. But Shaw stepped in once again, weaving a much-needed partnership with then-DC skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Shaw scored a sublime 99 off just 55 deliveries with the help of 12 fours and three maximums. Although he missed his maiden IPL century by a whisker, his knock helped Delhi tie the game. In the Super Over, despite scoring just 10, the Capitals managed to defend it, thanks to Kagiso Rabada's efficient bowling.

#3 51 (29) - DC vs KKR in IPL 2022

New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 1

Shaw has played some of his best IPL knocks against the Kolkata Knight Riders and this season was no exception. In the 19th game of the ongoing edition, KKR won the toss and put the Capitals to bat first.

Delhi opened with Shaw and David Warner, who stitched together a 93-run partnership. The youngster smashed 51 off just 29 balls with his knock comprising seven boundaries and two maximums. The strong opening partnership propelled Delhi to post 215-5.

Despite Shreyas Iyer's brilliant half-century, Kolkata were bowled out for 171. Former KKR spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned with figures of four for 35 to help Delhi win by 44 runs.

While Kuldeep was adjudged the Player of the Match, Shaw played a vital role behind DC's thumping win.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win today's match? DC PBKS 7 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar