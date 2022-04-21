IPL 2022: Top 3 Robin Uthappa knocks in the IPL

Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai tonight. Both teams have endured a disappointing season and occupy the bottom two slots in the league table.

They have played a total of 12 collective matches, losing 11. Chennai have registered just the one win, which came against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Despite the overall results being poor, their have been some good individual performances in both camps. CSK opener Robin Uthappa is one example.

The former Indian batter will be playing his 200th IPL game tonight. He is 81 runs short of joining the 5000-run club in the tournament. Should he achieve this feat, he will become only the sixth player after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner to be a member of this exclusive club.

Ahead of tonight's big showdown, let's go through three of Uthappa's best innings in the history of the IPL.

#1 83*(51) - KKR vs RCB in IPL 2014

Uthappa scored 660 runs for KKR in the 2014 season. It was his best return with the bat in a single edition. His most dangerous knock came when he scored an unbeaten 83 in 51 balls against RCB at the Eden Gardens.

Bangalore won the toss and put Kolkata into bat first. KKR lost captain Gautam Gambhir and Manish Pandey inside the first four overs. Yusuf Pathan followed suit soon after, courtesy of a brilliant run-out by captain Kohli.

Uthappa continued to hold the fort on one end and eventually found help from Shakib Al Hasan. His massive 83-run knock helped KKR post 195 runs on the board. RCB failed to chase down the total and Uthappa was given the man of the match award.

#2 80*(58) - KKR vs CSK in IPL 2015

Uthappa played another match-winning knock against a team from the south in 2015. This time it was the Chennai Super Kings. KKR put CSK into bat first at the Eden Gardens, with MS Dhoni's side posting 165 runs on the board.

KKR openers Gambhir and Uthappa gave the hosts a decent start but Gambhir departed at 33. Pandey and Suryakumar Yadav followed soon after, as KKR were reduced to 57/3.

Andre Russell partnered Uthappa as the two batsmen wreaked havoc in the centre. Russell scored 55, while Uthappa hit 80 off 58 deliveries, including seven fours and one six. KKR went on to win the match with seven wickets to spare.

#3 88(50) - CSK vs RCB in IPL 2022

Uthappa turned back the clock this season against RCB. Playing at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, CSK were put into bat first by Bangalore. Chennai were reeling at 36/2 when Uthappa struck an important partnership with Shivam Dube.

They put up a 165-run stand as CSK reached 216 for the loss of four wickets after 20 overs. Uthappa registered his highest IPL score (88 off 50 deliveries). His innings included four boundaries and nine sixes.

RCB replied strongly, scoring 193, but fell short by 23 runs.

