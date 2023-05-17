IPL 2023: 3 best batting performances in PBKS vs DC matches 

Match 64 of the ongoing IPL 2023 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC). The upcoming game is scheduled to be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Wednesday, May 17.

Both PBKS and DC played their last league game against each other when the former defeated the home team in Delhi.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side have played 12 games with six wins and as many losses. With 12 points and an NRR of -0.268, they are eighth in the table.

Delhi, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the standings with just eight points after 12 games. They are already out of the competition but will look to play a spoilsport for the opposition teams.

Punjab Kings have a slender lead of 16-15 in the head-to-head record against the Delhi Capitals. The two teams had won 15 times each prior to their match in Delhi on Saturday. PBKS won the game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and took the lead in the head-to-head tally.

With the two teams going head-to-head tonight, let's take a look at three of the most memorable batting performances in matches between DC and PBKS over the years.

#3 Shaun Marsh (PBKS) 95 off 46 - IPL 2011 (in Delhi)

Shaun Marsh was impressive for PBKS [IPLT20]

Shaun Marsh played an incredible hand in a losing effort for PBKS against DC during an IPL 2011 game in Delhi. Set a massive 232 to win, PBKS fell short by 29 runs despite Marsh cracking a sensational 95 off only 46 balls.

The left-hander cracked nine fours and six sixes to give PBKS faint hopes of a win. Marsh produced an innings that deserved both a victory and a hundred but neither happened.

After flaying the DC bowling to all parts of the ground, Marsh sliced a length ball from Morne Morkel to mid-off.

Although Adam Gilchrist contributed 42 off 33, Marsh did not get any support from the rest of the PBKS batters. Eventually, PBKS ended on 202 for 6, falling well short of their target.

Meanwhile, Ajit Agarkar and James Hopes were at the receiving end of Marsh’s assault, conceding 47 and 43 runs, respectively, in their allotted four overs.

DC’s total of 231 for 4 was built around a pair of 77s from Virender Sehwag and David Warner. The duo featured in an opening stand of 146 in under 12 overs. As a result, Marsh was left with too much to do, single-handedly. Nonetheless, it was a spectacular innings.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan (DC) 106* off 61 - IPL 2020 (in Dubai)

Shikhar Dhawan celebrating his hundred [IPLT20]

DC opener Shikhar Dhawan smashed an unbeaten 106 off only 61 balls against PBKS in Match 38 of IPL 2020 in Dubai. This was another tremendous knock, which, unfortunately, ended in a losing cause.

With the knock, Dhawan became the first player in the history of the IPL to crack back-to-back centuries. In the previous match against CSK, the left-hander had hit an unbeaten 101 off 58 in a five-wicket victory for his team.

In the game against PBKS, Dhawan slammed 12 fours and three sixes in a wonderful exhibition of big-hitting. The left-hander did the bulk of the scoring for DC, evident from the fact that the next best scores in the innings were 14 apiece from Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

Arshdeep Singh was the most expensive of the PBKS bowlers, going for 30 runs in his three. Despite Dhawan’s sizzling knock, PBKS restricted DC to 164 for 5 before chasing down the target in 19 overs, courtesy of Nicholas Pooran's scintillating 53 off 28 balls.

#1 Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) 103 off 65 - IPL 2023 (in Delhi)

Prabhsimran Singh thanking God after his century [IPLT20].

The most recent knock to feature on the list, Prabhsimran became the first-ever player to score a century for the Punjab team in the PBKS vs DC clashes. He slammed 103 runs off 65 balls on a surface that aided the slower bowlers in Delhi.

Sent in to bat after losing the toss, Punjab put up 167/7 on the board, built around opener Prabhsimran Singh’s brilliant knock. Despite losing all three of Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma inside the powerplay, Prabhsimran remained kept the PBKS scoreboard ticking.

Prabhsimran and Sam Curran added a significant 72 runs for the fourth wicket. After a few quiet overs, Prabhsimran took on Mitchell Marsh and slapped him for two sixes and a four off consecutive deliveries.

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag



Plenty of young exciting talent on display in the IPL - Prabhsimran, Jaiswal, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma , Rinku , Nehal… Yesterday’s knock from Prabhsimran was a very special one. The way he accelerated after his 50 and scoring 103 out of a total of 167, mind blowing stuff.Plenty of young exciting talent on display in the IPL - Prabhsimran, Jaiswal, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma , Rinku , Nehal… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Yesterday’s knock from Prabhsimran was a very special one. The way he accelerated after his 50 and scoring 103 out of a total of 167, mind blowing stuff.Plenty of young exciting talent on display in the IPL - Prabhsimran, Jaiswal, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma , Rinku , Nehal… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/D0K7TWKmKE

Despite a slow start (27 off 30 balls at one point), the talented uncapped batter made up and the back end. He clobbered 76 runs in his next 34 balls and turned the game on its head. The 22-year-old proved why he is rated highly by the franchise and smoked 10 fours and six lusty maximums en route to his marvelous century.

In response, DC were cruising at one point with 68/0 at one point. However, Harpreet Brar spun a web and took 4/30, which helped PBKS restrict DC to 136/8 and the visitors won the game by 34 runs.

Prabhsimran was adjudged the Player of the Match for his heroics with the bat.

