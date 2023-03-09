Punjab Kings (PBKS), one of the Indian Premier League's most unpredictable sides, has only once made it to an IPL championship game. As they prepare with hopes of their first ever title in 2023, they have a lot to prove.

After a lackluster IPL 2022 season in which they placed sixth, Punjab Kings underwent a significant think-tank makeover. They fired their previous captain, Mayank Agarwal, and appointed Shikhar Dhawan as a replacement skipper.

Punjab Kings enter the current season as one of the strongest sides with some big players on their side.

They appear to have a very organized batting and bowling department, so they must be confident in their prospects. This article will take a look at three reasons why the Punjab Kings can qualify for the playoffs during the upcoming season.

#1 The addition of Trevor Bayliss to the coaching staff

Trevor Bayliss brings a wealth of experience to the struggling IPL team

Trevor Bayliss' appointment as Head Coach of Punjab Kings would unquestionably benefit the team. He is an excellent addition to the coaching staff of Punjab Kings, having previously led England to the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup win.

He has a ton of experience under his belt and is also in charge of making England the world's best white-ball cricket team. His experience will be crucial to the Punjab Kings and help them win matches consistently, thus boosting their chances for qualifying for the playoffs.

#2 The appointment of Shikhar Dhawan as captain

Shikhar Dhawan's experience and consistency make him an ideal captain for the side

The Punjab team management has appointed Shikhar Dhawan as their new captain for IPL 2023 after parting ways with Mayank Agarwal, who joined Sunrisers Hyderabad. The seasoned Indian opener has a ton of expertise under his belt and has been one of the IPL's most reliable players in recent years.

He is currently one of India's most dependable openers and has led Team India in a number of white-ball matches. Dhawan also has the ability to remain calm under pressure and spend time at the crease - characteristics which are invaluable to any team.

Appointing Dhawan as captain is a significant move forward and the younger players will undoubtedly learn from his experience, skills and leadership. This is especially important for a squad which has often seemed a bit lost at sea in many situations during their past IPL seasons, which has been one of the factors for their poor run of results in the tournament thus far.

#3 The addition of Sam Curran to the squad

Sam Curran adds more balance and a new dimension to the team

There is no denying that Sam Curran, the Player of the Competition in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, is one of the strongest and most dependable all-rounders in cricket right now. In the IPL 2023 mini-auctions, Curran's talents cost Punjab Kings an absolute fortune.

Sam Curran was brought in by Punjab Kings a staggering Rs. 18.5 crore price tag. His presence would present Punjab Kings with more dynamism due to his incredible all-round abilties. Moreover, he has a proven track record in the IPL and comes in with a wealth of experience.

Curran is a player who knows how to win matches, even from difficult positions. He can (and often does) change a game with either his batting or bowling, making him a special presence in the team, a kind of player that Punjab Kings have sorely missed since the departure of David Miller and Glenn Maxwell in the past.

