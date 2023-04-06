IPL 2023: 3 players who flopped and 2 who starred in today's RR vs PBKS match

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) pulled off an upset in Guwahati, beating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five runs in Match 8 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, RR turned in a rather disappointing display to allow PBKS to score as many as 197/4. They were always behind the eight ball in the chase despite a couple of enterprising cameos and fell short in the final over by a narrow margin.

Here are three players who flopped and two who starred in Match 8 of IPL 2023 between RR and PBKS.

#5 Flop - Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza had an excellent IPL debut in PBKS' previous game, making contributions in all three departments. As Liam Livingstone continues to wait for his fitness clearance, the Zimbabwe all-rounder is crucial to the Kings' hopes.

However, Raza had a disappointing outing in Guwahati. He was flummoxed by a Ravichandran Ashwin carrom ball, and while the delivery was worthy of a wicket, it has practically become the off-spinner's stock ball against the right-handers and shouldn't be that much of a surprise.

Raza's two overs were expensive as well. He was hit for a four and a six and also delivered a horrible leg-side wide that went for four. It was overall a forgettable performance for the veteran.

#4 Star - Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh notched up his maiden IPL fifty

Prabhsimran Singh showed flashes of brilliance in PBKS' opening game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He took on Tim Southee before being strangled down the leg-side in meek fashion.

In Guwahati, though, Prabhsimran capitalized on his evidently good form. The young opening batter stayed positive and played some sumptuous shots to notch up his maiden IPL fifty.

Prabhsimran's aggression and stroke-making at the top allowed Shikhar Dhawan to settle into his rhythm before switching gears at the death.

#3 Flop - Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is always a Purple Cap contender, and his performance in RR's opening game of IPL 2023 suggested the same. The wily spinner picked up four wickets against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and came into the game high on confidence.

But things went wrong for Chahal, who was RR's second-most expensive bowler on the night. He leaked 50 runs in his four overs, conceding seven fours and one six. The spinner did dismiss the dangerous Jitesh Sharma, but his lengths went awry as he often overpitched and fed balls in the slot.

Chahal almost did get the better of Dhawan a couple of times and tried his best to force false shots, but it was overall a sub-standard display from RR's lead bowler.

#2 Star - Nathan Ellis

Kagiso Rabada remained on the sidelines for PBKS' game against RR despite joining the squad, and after Nathan Ellis' performance in the contest, he might have to warm the bench for a little longer.

Ellis sent down a terrific spell for Punjab and was clearly the pick of the bowlers. The Aussie fast bowler picked up four wickets, including the all-important ones of Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson. He also dismissed local lad Riyan Parag, who had raced away to 20.

Ellis' last over was a touch expensive, but he ended his spell with excellent figures of 4/30.

#1 Flop - Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal came in at No. 5 and sucked the momentum out of RR's innings

Devdutt Padikkal looks completely out of place in the RR middle order. Samson suggested in a post-match interview that the left-hander was held back to take on the spinners in the middle overs, but that has never been his forte.

Against PBKS, Padikkal labored to 21 runs off 26 balls, striking only one boundary. He struggled to rotate strike on a track where most other batters found it easy to find the boundary. The youngster was eventually castled by a pacer for the second game running, this time while trying to heave one across the line.

With Buttler incapacitated at the start of the Royals' innings, Padikkal should've partnered Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top. It's tough to see him succeed in his current No. 4 role.

Poll : Should RR drop Devdutt Padikkal for the next game? Yes No 0 votes