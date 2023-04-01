IPL 2023: 3 records that could be broken in today's PBKS vs KKR game

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday, April 1.

After letting go of Mayank Agarwal ahead of the 2023 IPL auction, PBKS chose Shikhar Dhawan as their leader. The franchise has failed to reach the playoffs in the last eight consecutive seasons and would want to break that jinx under Dhawan's captaincy this time around.

KKR, meanwhile, were dealt a huge blow ahead of the tournament when Shreyas Iyer was ruled out for the majority of the season. On Monday (March 27), the franchise announced that Nitish Rana will be the skipper in Iyer's absence.

Today's fixture will offer both teams a chance to break a slew of records. On that note, let's take a look at three records that are on the verge of being broken in the PBKS vs. KKR game.

#3 Arshdeep Singh could complete 100 T20 wickets

One Indian bowler to keep an eye on this season is Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm pacer got his national call-up following a successful IPL 2022 and grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

He will be eager to make an impact this time around as well. If Arshdeep manages to pick up three wickets against KKR today, the 24-year-old will complete 100 wickets in T20s.

So far, Arshdeep has taken 97 T20 scalps at an economy of 8.1 and an average of 22.2 across 77 matches.

#2 Andre Russell could complete 2,000 runs for KKR

A great servant for the Kolkata franchise over the years, Andre Russell could complete a significant milestone in the upcoming game against Punjab.

Currently with 1,977 IPL runs at a strike rate of 179 for KKR, Russell is the third-highest run-getter in the franchise's history. He is just 23 short of completing 2,000 runs for KKR and thus becoming only the third player to do so after Gautam Gambhir (3,035) and Robin Uthappa (2,439).

#1 Umesh Yadav could become the bowler with the most wickets against a particular IPL team

Star Indian pacer Umesh Yadav will be on the verge of shattering a great personal record when he steps onto the field on Saturday.

Ever since playing his first match against Punjab in 2013, Yadav has taken 33 wickets against the franchise over the years. This is the joint-most wickets taken by a bowler against a particular IPL franchise.

Former IPL player and legend Dwayne Bravo also took 33 wickets against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

If Yadav manages to bag at least one wicket on Saturday, he will surpass Bravo and become the bowler with the most IPL wickets against a particular franchise.

