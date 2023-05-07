IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in tonight's RR vs SRH match 

The second match of Sunday's double-header will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) host SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 52 of the ongoing 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The much-awaited fixture will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

RR, who are placed fourth in the points table, have lost four of their last five fixtures and are in desperate need of a win. SunRisers, meanwhile, are still not out of the competition but are languishing at the foot of the table with just three wins after nine outings.

Every IPL game offers both teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered ahead of this game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that could be reached in today's RR vs SRH fixture.

#3 Sanju Samson needs three fours to complete 300 IPL fours

Sanju Samson in action for RR [IPLT20]

Ever since playing his first IPL match in 2013, Sanju Samson has won hearts of millions with his sheer batting prowess. Accumulating 3,768 runs across 144 innings, Samson has also hit 172 sixes and 297 fours in his IPL career.

Another three boundaries will take the RR skipper to 300 IPL fours, thus making him only the 15th Indian to do so.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal could become the third-fastest batter to complete 1,000 IPL runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR [IPLT20]

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed a century against the Mumbai Indians (MI), will be on the verge of achieving a personal landmark in the clash against SRH.

The 21-year-old, who has been mighty impressive in the 33 matches he has played in the IPL, has scored 989 runs at a wonderful strike rate of 144.38 as of yet.

Another 11 runs on Sunday will make him only the joint-fourth-fastest batter to complete 1,000 IPL runs. The clash against SRH will mark Jaiswal's 34th innings, while both Sachin Tendulkar and Ruturaj Gaikwad mustered their 1,000 IPL runs in 32 innings. Suresh Raina also reached his 1,000 IPL runs in 34 innings.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal could become the highest wicket-taker against SRH in IPL history

Yuzvendra Chahal celebrating against SRH [IPLT20]

Yuzvendra Chahal was influential when the last time he faced the SunRisers, claiming a terrific four-wicket haul. The wily leg-spinner has a superb record against the Orange Army, having taken 24 scalps across 18 innings at an average of 20.88.

He is the joint-most against Hyderabad, alongside Dwayne Bravo, who also took the same number of scalps against them. Another wicket against SRH on Sunday for Chahal will take the Indian international tweaker to the top of the tally, thus making him the bowler to take the most wickets against Hyderabad.

