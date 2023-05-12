IPL 2023: 3 records that Yashasvi Jaiswal broke during his 98*-run knock vs KKR

Inarguably one of the finds of the IPL 2023 season, Yashasvi Jaiswal was once again at his best when he played a sumptuous knock of 98* from 47 balls to help Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 56 of the ongoing tournament.

After RR put KKR to bat first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the hosts could only reach to 149/8. Although the pitch offered something for the spinners, it seemed Jaiswal batted on a different track altogether. The southpaw started Rajasthan's run-chase on a breathtaking note, smashing five boundaries in the very first over.

Despite causing his side a Jos Buttler's run-out in the second over, Jaiswal didn't hold back and kept putting extreme pressure on the KKR bowlers. With the help of seven fours and three sixes, he raced away to his half-century in just 13 balls. Captain Sanju Samson also complemented his young opener very well as the skipper scored a well-made 29-ball 48*.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#IPL2023 #Cricket #KKRvRR Yashasvi Jaiswal won the Player of the match award for his terrific batting performance Yashasvi Jaiswal won the Player of the match award for his terrific batting performance 👌#IPL2023 #Cricket #KKRvRR https://t.co/bC8orccakm

With his superlative ability to hit the ball forcefully, that too, with surreal timing, Jaiswal put on a serious show for RR. Apart from using his feet to slog, he also cut, pulled, and drove phenomenally well.

While he missed out on a deserving hundred, Jaiswal guided his side past the total with as many as nine wickets and 6.5 overs to spare.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's match-winning knock also broke several records in the Indian Premier League. Let's take a look at three of those records that were shattered during his special knock in the recently concluded KKR vs RR game.

#3 Most runs by a single batter in the first over of an IPL innings

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed Nitish Rana for 26 runs

Right from the word go, Jaiswal stamped his authority on the KKR bowlers. In what was a strange call by KKR captain Nitish Rana, he opted himself to bowl the very first over of the innings.

Jaiswal wasted no time and clobbered to back-to-back sixes to start off the innings before clobbering three fours and a double off the next four balls to accumulate 26 in the first over. Jaiswal's 26 runs off the first over is now the most any batter has scored in the 1st over of an IPL innings.

Previous best was by Prithvi Shaw, who scored 24 runs against Shivam Mavi in IPL 2021.

#2 Most runs by an Indian uncapped player in a single IPL season

Yashasvi Jaiswal for RR vs KKR

The 21-year old is having a dream season so far. Having played in 12 innings in IPL 2023 so far, Jaiswal has mustered 575 runs at an average of over 52 and at a wonderful strike rate of 167.15.

While he is just two runs behind the Orange Cap of this season, Jaiswal's 575 runs in the tournament is already the most any Indian uncapped batter has ever scored in a single IPL campaign.

Following his 98*-run knock, Jaiswal overtook Ishan Kishan's record of 516 runs, which he scored for the Mumbai Indians (MI) during 2020 as an uncapped player.

#1 Fastest ever IPL half-century

Yashasvi Jaiswal pointing towards the RR badge

The swashbuckling opener, en route to his memorable knock of 98*, reached to his half-century in just 13 balls, thus making him the holder of the record for the fastest fifty in IPL history.

Jaiswal played no dot balls until he completed his half-century. The young lad surpassed the previous record set by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins, who both took 14 balls to reach to their fifties.

As far as overall T20s are concerned, Jaiswal's 13-ball fifty is now the joint-second-fastest. The record for the fastest T20 half-century is still with Yuvraj Singh (for India), Chris Gayle (for Melbourne Renegades), and Hazratullah Zazai (for Kabul Zwanan), who all previously did it in 12 balls.

Poll : 0 votes