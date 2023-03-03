Many T20 stars from around the globe have participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and branded the prestigious tournament as their own. In just their first season, some players lit the IPL arena in flames. Ben Stokes, for example, made his T20 carnival debut in 2017 and left everyone in amazement with his blockbuster performances.

There are some IPL debutants this year who will have the chance to showcase their talent as we get ready for the 16th season of the lucrative league. These cricketers have already demonstrated their strength on the cricket field in other formats of the sport and all eyes will be on them to see what they can do in the IPL.

#1 Sikander Raza

Sikander Raza has been rising up the ranks

There have been many all-rounders from Zimbabwe, but very few like Sikandar Raza. He has established his dominance both in the international sphere and in T20 franchise competitions. In 160 T20 games, the Sialkot native has scored 3123 runs and taken 83 wickets for an average of 7.31.

Raza's incredible exploits at the T20 World Cup 2022 completely dominated the competition. He batted 219 runs at a strike rate of 147.97 in eight games, putting the brakes on top-tier bowling assaults. The daring cricketer also took 10 wickets at a 6.50 economy rate while confusing batsmen with his variations.

Punjab Kings chose to invest in Raza for the IPL 2023 season seeing as he was in the best form of his career. The star all-arounder was acquired by the Kings for INR 50 lakhs. The 36-year-old is an accomplished fighter who intends to compete at the top of his game in the 16th edition of the IPL.

#2 Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Kumar is an exciting talent who could set the tournament alight with his bowling

Mukesh Kumar has a track record of success on the domestic Indian scene. His forte has been first-class cricket, where the 29-year-old has 134 wickets at an average of 21.23 in 35 games. Producing a 7.20 economy rate in 23 encounters, he has also worked his magic in the shortest format (T20).

With his outstanding exploits, Mukesh dominated the Ranji Trophy during the 2021–22 season. In five games, he took 20 wickets for an average of 24.75. In the Vijay Hazare Cup 2022, the Bengal pacer displayed his talent as well, taking nine victims in six games while maintaining an economy rate of 4.91.

Mukesh gained entry into the Indian white-ball setup as a result of his consistent performances in the local sphere. The ace pacer was selected by Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2023 auction for a price of INR 5.5 crore because they appreciated what they saw in him. The Gopalganj-born bowler will be eager to create a name for himself in the 16th IPL season.

#3 Harry Brook

Harry Brook has become known for his explosive batting

Harry Brook is renowned for his bold style of cricket and has amused himself by dismantling bowler lineups with his daring stroke play. The 23-year-old has played in 99 T20 games, scoring 2432 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 148.38.

Brook has also demonstrated his hitting prowess on a global scale. In 20 T20Is, he has made 372 runs at a strike rate of 137.77. In the Test series against Pakistan, the England batsman was outstanding, scoring 468 runs in three games at a superb average of 93.60.

Any batting lineup that includes Brook has more punch, so Sunrisers Hyderabad went all out to acquire him for their lineup for this year's IPL. In the end, they paid a staggering INR 13.25 crore to acquire the Yorkshire-born player. Harry will be eager to impress in his first IPL season with the bat.

#4 Joshua Little

Little has been making a name for himself as a bowler

Joshua Little has made his name known on the international scene as a dangerous and talented bowler. At the beginning of an innings, Little possesses the ability to make the ball talk and provide his team with early breakthroughs - something that will prove to be valuable in the IPL

The left-arm pacer is a handful at the end of an innings as well, confusing the batters with his variations and proving to be difficult to score off. Last year, he played in 26 T20Is and recorded 39 wickets at an efficiency of 7.58.

Little was formidable at the T20 World Cup in 2022. He contributed significantly to Ireland's landmark victory over eventual T20 World Champions England by taking two important wickets. Additionally, the outstanding speedster defeated New Zealand with a remarkable hat-trick. With 11 wickets in seven games and an economy of 7.00, he finished the competition.

Little's value skyrocketed prior to the IPL 2023 auction, and Gujarat Titans went above and beyond to select the Irish pacer at the main event. GT paid INR 4.4 crore to acquire him. The 23-year-old would want to show that he belongs in the IPL during the upcoming season, if he can return in time from a hamstring injury sustained while playing his trade during the inaugural edition of the SA20 tournament in South Africa.

#5 Cameron Green

Cameron Green has been setting the International scene alight

Cameron Green's all-around performances have ignited the world stage. His happy hunting ground has been Test cricket, where he has amassed 23 wickets at an average of 29.78 and made 806 runs in 18 games at an average of 35.04. The 23-year-old has played eight T20Is, scoring 139 runs at an incredible strike rate of 173.75 while claiming five wickets.

Green has demonstrated his ability to bat in both the middle and top orders, adding flexibility to the batting order. On the bowling front, the right-arm pacer has given Australia timely breaks and troubled batters with the bounce he extracts from the field.

Any IPL team would benefit from having a player of Green's level, and Mumbai Indians spent all of their money to secure his services during the 2023 player auction. The five-time IPL winners shelled out an outrageous INR 17.5 crore to hire him. It will be fascinating to see if Cameron can justify his high price during the upcoming season.

