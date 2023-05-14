IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario for all teams (Updated) after DC vs PBKS match

Punjab Kings inched a step closer to the IPL 2023 playoffs with a win over the Delhi Capitals on Saturday night at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Prabhsimran Singh's century and Harpreet Brar's four-wicket haul helped the Kings record a 31-run win.

The Punjab Kings have moved up from eighth to sixth in the points, while the Capitals have been eliminated from playoff contention. Here's a look at the IPL 2023 playoffs qualification scenario for all teams alive in the race for the top four.

#1 Have Gujarat Titans qualified for IPL playoffs?

Gujarat Titans hold the first spot in the standings. However, they have not officially qualified for the playoffs yet. GT have 16 points from 12 games.

They still need to win one of their remaining two games against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad to seal their place in the next round of the tournament.

#2 Have Chennai Super Kings qualified for IPL 2023 playoffs?

Chennai Super Kings hold the second spot with 15 points from 12 games. The Chennai have a similar qualification scenario as the Titans.

If CSK win one of their remaining two games against Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, they will be through to the playoffs.

#3 How can Mumbai Indians qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs?

Mumbai Indians are third in the points table with 14 points from 12 games. MI's remaining two fixtures are against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.

Two wins in two games will help Rohit Sharma's men qualify, but if they manage only one win, they will have to ensure that they have a better net run rate than the other teams that finish on 16 points.

#4 How can Lucknow Super Giants qualify for IPL playoffs?

Lucknow Super Giants climbed to fourth position with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. LSG have 13 points from 12 games. Their last two games are against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Like MI, LSG will qualify if they win their remaining two games. One win will take LSG to 15 points, meaning they will need a lot of results to go their way to finish in the top four.

#5 How can Rajasthan Royals qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs?

Rajasthan Royals started the season well but lost momentum as the season progressed. RR own the fifth position in the standings with 12 points from as many games.

RR need to win their remaining two games against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings to qualify. The best thing for them is their solid net run rate of +0.633.

#6 How can Punjab Kings finish in top 4?

Punjab Kings have moved up to the sixth spot with a win against the Delhi Capitals. PBKS have 12 points from 12 games, but their net run rate is -0.268.

PBKS need to win their remaining two games against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. Moreover, they will have to hope that their net run rate is better than the other teams finishing with 16 points.

#7 How can Royal Challengers Bangalore make it to IPL 2023 playoffs?

Royal Challengers Bangalore hold the seventh position with ten points from 11 games. RCB are in a do-or-die situation.

They not only need wins against Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans but also need victories by decent margins. If RCB win their remaining three matches by considerable margins, they should qualify for the playoffs.

#8 Can Kolkata Knight Riders still qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs?

Kolkata Knight Riders have ten points from 12 games. Even if KKR win their remaining games against Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, they will end with 14 points.

KKR can finish in the top four if they win their two games, and MI beat LSG, PBKS beat RR, RR beat RCB, GT beat RCB, DC beat PBKS and GT beat SRH. Also, KKR need to have the best net run rate among all teams that finish with 14 points.

#9 How can Sunrisers Hyderabad still qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs?

SRH have a similar playoffs scenario as KKR. They need to win their remaining three games against Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Then, SRH will have hope that KKR, RR, PBKS, LSG and RCB finish with 14 or fewer points. Also, SRH should have the best net run rate among those teams.

