IPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's SRH vs RCB match

Two crucial points will be up for grabs when the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 65 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) season. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 18.

It has been a horrid season for the Orange Army so far. Hyderabad, who will be playing their last home game of the season on Thursday, are languishing at the bottom of the table with only four wins in 12 games. They will enter this game on the back of a defeat against the table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT).

RCB, meanwhile, will be high on confidence following their massive 112-run triumph over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous outing. They are placed in fifth position with 12 points and an NRR of +0.166.

RCB rocked Rajasthan Royals' (RR) batting line-up with their clinical bowling performance, bundling them out for just 59 in their last game.

SRH bowlers, meanwhile, also fared decently against GT. Despite Shubman Gill scoring a marvelous century, GT were restricted to 188/9 on what was a good surface to bat on.

As the two teams gear up to face each other in IPL 2023, it is important to weigh in on who could make a significant impact in that department, especially with some favorable matchups.

On that note, let's take a shot at three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in Thursday's match between SRH and RCB.

#3 Mohammed Siraj - RCB

A key match for RCB would call for their key bowler Mohammed Siraj to come all guns blazing at his home ground in Hyderabad. The match will be an opportunity for Siraj to shine in front of his home crowd.

The 29-year-old started his campaign on high, claiming 12 wickets in his first six games. In total, he has bagged 16 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 20.37 and an economy rate of 7.76.

The right-arm pacer will look to entertain the crowd and use his experience of playing at the venue.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar - SRH

Fresh off his superlative five-wicket haul against the Gujarat Titans (GT), Bhuvneshwar Kumar will riding high on confidence. The SRH stalwart bowled extremely well at the back end of the innings, using his plethora of experience.

SRH would hope Bhuvneshwar to fire with the new ball as well and hand the side an early upper hand against the likes of RCB's 'big three' in Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell. Interestingly, Bhuvneshwar has dismissed all three of them a combined six times in total.

After his second IPL fifer, it will be interesting to see how Bhuvneshwar goes on in the high-intensity game against RCB.

#1 Wayne Parnell - RCB

Making his return after a gap of five games, Wayne Parnell stole the show for RCB when he took a superb 3/10 against Rajasthan. The left-arm pacer dismissed all three of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Joe Root and put the game to bed inside the powerplay only.

Parnell has played five games for RCB this term and is yet to go wicketless so far with as many as nine scalps and at a wonderful strike rate of 12.00.

Good swing bowlers have generally found help in Hyderabad early on and Parnell will be used as a wicket-taking option by Faf du Plessis against SRH.

