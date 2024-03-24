IPL 2024: 3 records that were broken during PBKS' 4-wicket win vs DC in Match 2

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets in the second match of the IPL 2024. The encounter took place at the newly built MYSI Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on March 23.

Leading Punjab, Shikhar Dhawan chose to bowl first after winning the toss. The Capitals got off to a decent start thanks to contributions from David Warner (29) and Mitchell Marsh (20). However, the PBKS bowlers, worked in tandem and picked up wickets at regular intervals to restrict Delhi to a total of 174 runs.

Chasing 175 for victory, the Kings lost wickets early on. Opener Jonny Bairstow and Dhawan fell in the space of five balls inside the powerplay. Prabhsimran Singh (26), who looked decent during his stay, also lost his wicket to Kuldeep Yadav (2/20).

However, Punjab's costliest player in Sam Curran kept his cool and made the first IPL 2024 fifty. The Englishman smashed 63 off 47 and also won the Player of the Match for his brilliance. Liam Livingstone also looked threatening for his 38* as he hit the winning six to seal the two points for PBKS.

While the clash between the two northern franchises is now on the history books, here are three important records that were broken during the game.

#3 Most 'bowled' dismissals by a batter in IPL history

Shikhar Dhawan heads to the dugout - IPL 2023

Shikhar Dhawan, who returned to competitive cricket after a long time, earned himself an unwanted record during his side's match against Delhi.

The southpaw looked in good touch before getting castled by Ishant Sharma in the fourth over. It was the 39th instance of Dhawan getting dismissed via 'bowled' in IPL cricket, which is now the most by any batter in the league.

Dhawan has surpassed Virat Kohli on the list. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain has been bowled 38 times in the IPL.

#2 Pacer with the second-most wickets for PBKS

Arshdeep Singh celebrating a wicket vs DC

Despite making his debut in 2019, Arshdeep Singh has already now become the pacer with the second-most wickets for the Punjab Kings in IPL history.

The left-armer, who took two wickets against DC, has now taken a total of 59 wickets for PBKS. Arshdeep has surpassed Mohammed Shami on the list, who took 58 wickets during his three years stint with the Punjab outfit.

Sandeep Sharma remains the highest wicket-taking pacer for PBKS. He bagged 73 wickets at an average of 23.83 in 61 innings.

#1 First player to complete 900 boundaries in IPL history

Shikhar Dhawan during his IPL 2024 match vs DC

An underrated gem of the IPL folklore, Shikhar Dhawan has etched his name into the history books by becoming the first ever player to hit 900 boundaries in the tournament.

The PBKS skipper, who has 6,639 runs to his name, has now hit a total of 902 boundaries (754 fours and 148 sixes) in the cash-rich league.

Virat Kohli and David Warner are just behind Dhawan on the list. While Kohli has struck 898 boundaries, Warner has hit a combined total of 877 fours and sixes.