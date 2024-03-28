IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's RR vs DC match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns in the ninth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday, March 28.

The two teams had contrasting starts to their campaign this year. While Rajasthan won their opening game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), DC succumbed to a defeat to Punjab Kings.

The last five meeeting between DC and RR have been dominated by Rajasthan. They have won thrice, while the Delhi Capitals emerged victorious on two occasions. While Delhi will look to return the favor and get their first win, the Royals will look to keep their winning momentum going.

The Sawai Mansingh wicket has a lot of runs in it, as it was evidenced in the last game between RR and LSG. Both teams have quality batters in their ranks who will look to capitalize on the flat wicket in Jaipur.

On that note, lets take a look at three batters who could score the most runs in today's RR vs DC match.

#1 Sanju Samson

The RR skipper has been one of the consistent run-scorers since the last few years. It was evidenced by his scintillating batting in the first game against Lucknow, where he smashed an unbeaten 82 off 52 balls with the aid of three boundaries and six maximums. It also earned him the Player of the Match award.

With T20 World Cup on the horizon, Samson will look to continue the blazing form and make a case for himself to be on the plane for the West Indies and the USA.

#2 Mitchell Marsh

The DC think tank surprised one and all by sending Mitchell Marsh to open the innings alongside David Warner against Punjab. However, the Aussie all-rounder showed glimpses of form during his brief stay in the middle. He scored 20 off 12 balls at a strike rate of over 165, hitting two boundaries and as many sixes in the process.

Marsh is known to be a clean striker of the ball and likes to play on the up. Given that the ball comes nicely onto the bat in Jaipur, the right-handed batter will relish batting on this surface. And if he gets his eye in, expect a run fest from Marsh on Thursday night.

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal

The RR opener has been in breathtaking form since the last year. Ever since his breathtaking campaign in IPL 2023, Yashasvi Jaiswal has taken the cricketing world by storm with his consistency across formats.

Jaiswal had a good start in the last game as well, amassing 24 off 12 balls, but failed to convert his start. The southpaw will be raring to play a big knock against DC to make his case to be part of India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad.