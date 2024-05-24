IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 match

Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) go up against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The winner of this game will meet the Kolkata Knight Riders in Sunday's final.

SRH lost in Qualifier 1 against the Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. They will hope to regroup quickly and come out all guns blazing against the Royals. RR, on the other hand, bounced back strongly to beat the rejuvenated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) side on Wednesday to make it to the Qualifier 2.

With a spot in the final up for grabs, both teams will be keen to go all out at Chepauk. The two teams have met each other 19 times, with SRH winning 10 games and RR coming out on top on nine occasions. They met each other earlier this season when the SunRisers beat Rajasthan by one run at home.

Another cracking contest is on the cards tonight, with a high-scoring game expected. On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's SRH vs RR match.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal - RR

The RR opener has blown hot and cold so far in IPL 2024. The southpaw has amassed 393 runs in 14 matches at an average of 30.23 and a strike rate of 152.33, including a hundred and a half-century.

Jaiswal also played a fine knock against RCB in the Eliminator, giving his side a solid start. He scored 45 runs off 30 balls, including eight boundaries, to help his side chase down 173 runs in 19 overs.

#2 Abhishek Sharma - SRH

The young Hyderabad opener had a dismal outing in the last game against the Royal Challengers. He will look to bounce back tonight as the SunRisers Hyderabad aim to reach the final.

Abhishek Sharma has amassed 470 runs in 14 games at an average of 36.15 and a strike rate of 207.05, including three half-centuries. He has struck 41 sixes so far in the tournament, which is by far the highest in IPL 2024.

#3 Sanju Samson - RR

The Rajasthan Royals skipper had a breakthrough season this year with the bat. Owing to his performances, he has leapfrogged KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik to be on the plane to the West Indies for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Sanju Samson will hope to carry the momentum tonight and lead the team from the front on Friday. The right-hander has aggregated 521 runs from 14 games at an average of 52.10 and a strike rate of 155.52.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback