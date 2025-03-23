SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the second match of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The two sides faced off on March 23, in the first match of the double-header Sunday.

Ad

SRH had a brilliant campaign last year and deservingly reached the final, but they lost the title to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Nonetheless, they continued with the same intent and momentum, kicking off their IPL 2025 campaign in style.

Batting first, the Pat Cummins-led side broke multiple records, making it a memorable campaign opener. Rajasthan Royals, chasing the humungous total, tried their best to aim for the win but SRH bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals, making it difficult for the Men in Pink to chase.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here are five records broken during SRH’s win over RR in the second match of IPL 2025:

(All stats via ESPNCricinfo)

#1 Most 4s in powerplay in IPL history

SRH batters set a new record by hitting 15 fours in the powerplay, the most by any team in the first six overs of the innings in the IPL. All these boundaries were hit by the top-order batters as SRH piled up 94 runs in the powerplay.

Ad

While Openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head accounted for five and six fours respectively, Ishan Kishan, who walked in to bat after Sharma’s dismissal, notched up four fours as the team’s powerplay tally rounded at 15.

#2 SRH become the only team with two 280+ totals in IPL

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

SRH batters were in full form as they racked up runs against RR at their home ground, making their intent known. Having set the record for the highest team total in IPL history in the 2024 edition, SRH crossed the 280-run mark again in their first game of the 2025 season.

Ad

SRH fell just one runs short of their own record of the highest team total of 287 (v RCB, IPL 2024). After the carnage by the openers, Ishan Kishan hit a century while Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy contributed well for SRH to finish with 286/6.

#3 SRH only team with 4 250+ totals in all T20

No other team, in the history of T20 cricket, has managed to score over 250 runs in an innings more than thrice but SRH became the first team to get a fourth 250+ total. They racked up 286 runs at the loss of six wickets.

Ad

All credit to the top and middle-order batters, who showed great potential to put on a show. Fans got their money’s worth as Ishan Kishan’s century and Travis Head’s mad hitting grabbed all the limelight at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

#4 Most expensive spell in IPL history

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rajasthan Royals’ Jofra Archer set an unwanted record by bowling the most expensive spell in the history of the IPL. The record was previously held by Mohit Sharma, who gave away 73 runs in four overs against Delhi Capitals while representing Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024.

Archer went wicketless in his spell against SRH and ended up conceding a whopping 76 runs in four overs. His figures read 4-0-76-0 as the SRH batters made merry off his bowling, hitting him for runs all around the stadium.

Ad

#5 SRH post second-highest total in IPL

Expand Tweet

Ad

SRH set multiple records during the IPL 2024, one of which was breaking RCB’s record of the highest team total in the tournament’s history when they posted 287 runs on the board. Taking on Rajasthan in Match 2 of the IPL 2025, SRH got very close to breaking their own record.

The Orange Army fell just one run short of achieving the feat again, and just two short of setting a new high in IPL history. They finished their innings with 286 runs, which turned out to be the second-highest team total in IPL history. SRH have now scored the top three highest totals in IPL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback