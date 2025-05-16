IPL 2025 restart: List of key changes and injury updates ahead of the T20 league's resumption

IPL 2025 is all set to resume with a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 17. The tournament was suspended for a week by the BCCI, a day after the clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala was abandoned after only 10.1 overs.

While a majority players look set to return to IPL 2025 as the T20 league nears resumption, a number of them are likely to be unavailable, especially the overseas players. The tournament, which was earlier scheduled to end on May 25, has now been extended till June 3.

The World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa will be played at Lord's from June 11 to June 15. Both teams would be keen to have their players back with the national squad in the build-up to the mega clash. Also, England are hosting West Indies for a white-ball series from May 29 to June 10. A few players have also been ruled out due to injury and personal reasons.

As all 10 franchises gear up for the resumption of IPL 2025, we bring you a compilation with regard to player availability and replacements.

Will O’Rourke replaces Mayank Yadav, Kusal Mendis to replace Jos Buttler

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) confirmed their replacements for IPL 2025 on Thursday, May 15. Injury-prone LSG fast bowler Mayank Yadav has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a back injury. He has been replaced by Kiwi pacer Will O'Rourke, who joins the Lucknow franchise at a reserve price of ₹3 crore.

In-form GT keeper-batter Jos Buttler will leave for national duty on May 26, following Gujarat's last league match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 25. Buttler will be replaced by Sri Lankan keeper-batter Kusal Mendis for ₹75 lakh. Meanwhile, PBKS have replaced injured fast bowler Lockie Ferguson with fellow Kiwi Kyle Jamieson. The all-rounder was picked by the franchise for ₹2 crore.

Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford to be available for remainder of IPL 2025

Romario Shepherd (RCB) and Sherfane Rutherford (GT) will be available for the remainder of IPL 2025. Both the cricketers were picked in West Indies' ODI squad for the series against England. However, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has allowed the players to stay back in India and complete their IPL engagements.

"Regarding the upcoming ODI tours of Ireland and England from May 21 to June 3, Cricket West Indies acknowledges this as an exceptional and unforeseen situation. However, we remain confident in the depth and quality of our talent and are committed to fielding a strong, competitive squad to represent the West Indies with pride," Cricbuzz quoted a CWI statement as saying.

South Africa's WTC final-bound players to miss IPL 2025 playoffs

All eight South African players from IPL 2025, who have been picked in the WTC final squad, are set to miss the IPL 2025 playoffs. As per a report in Sportstar, the BCCI has asked franchises to release the players by May 26. The Proteas cricketers will head home and fly to the UK with the rest of the team on May 30.

Aiden Markram (LSG), Marco Jansen (PBKS), Tristan Stubbs (DC), Kagiso Rabada (GT), Lungi Ngidi (RCB), Wiaan Mulder (SRH), Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch (both MI) are the eight South African players picked in the WTC final squad.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar returns to practice amidst injury concerns

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar injured his finger during the match against CSK on May 3. There are still some question marks over his availability for the match against KKR at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 17.

In some positive news for the franchise, though, he batted in the nets on Thursday. RCB have already lost batter Devdutt Padikkal to an injury.

Uncertainty persists over Mustafizur Rahman and Mitchell Starc

Delhi Capitals (DC) recently signed Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman as replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk. However, the pacer is reportedly awaiting an NOC from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Mustafizur is currently in the UAE with the national team.

Meanwhile, there is no certainty over premier DC fast bowler Mitchell Starc's availability as well. Initial reports suggested that he might not return to India. However, as per a recent report in Cricbuzz, there is still a possibility that Starc might rejoin the franchise.

Among other Aussies, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) duo of skipper Pat Cummins and opener Travis Head will directly fly to Lucknow. SRH will meet LSG at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 19.

Moeen Ali opts out, Jofra Archer ruled out

KKR all-rounder Moeen Ali has decided to opt out of the remainder of IPL 2025 due to personal reasons. Meanwhile, another KKR all-rounder Rovman Powell might be unavailable for Saturday's IPL 2025 clash against RCB due to an injury.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Jofra Archer will not take any further part in IPL 2025. He suffered a thumb injury during RR's one-run loss against KKR on May 4. Spinner Maheesh Theekshana is also recovering from a niggle and his participation remains in some doubt.

Jonny Bairstow could replace Will Jacks in MI squad: Reports

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, England's Jonny Bairstow could come in as a temporary replacement for Will Jacks (MI). The latter will leave IPL 2025 following the league stage and head for national duty. Bairstow went unsold at the mega auction, but has the experience of 50 IPL matches.

