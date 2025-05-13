IPL 2025 resumption: All the buzz around overseas players who might return and those who might not

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, May 12 confirmed that IPL 2025 will resume on May 17 with a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Incidentally, the same two sides kicked off the tournament on March 22 in Kolkata.

IPL 2025 was suspended for a week on May 9, a day after the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala was abandoned after just 10.1 overs. As per the revised schedule, 17 matches (13 league and four playoffs) will be played across six venues starting May 17, with the final to be held on June 3.

While the revised IPL 2025 schedule has been confirmed by the BCCI, there is still some uncertainty over the availability of overseas players for the remainder of the T20 league. South Africa and Australia will soon begin preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) final to be played from June 11 to June 15. Meanwhile, West Indies tour England for a white-ball series from May 29 to June 10.

A clearer picture of overseas players' availability for the remainder of IPL 2025 is likely to emerge in the coming days. Here's what the reports are saying for now.

Jos Buttler, Will Jacks could miss IPL 2025 playoffs

In a potential blow to Gujarat Titans (GT), their prolific keeper-batter Jos Buttler could miss the IPL 2025 playoffs. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Buttler, Will Jacks (Mumbai Indians) and Jacob Bethell (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) are unlikely to be part of the IPL 2025 playoffs as they have been chosen in England's squad for the home ODI series against West Indies.

Regarding the clash between IPL 2025 and the England-West Indies series, an ECB spokesperson was quoted as telling the website:

"No Objection Certificates have been granted based on the original IPL dates, so we'll need to review any potential extensions, particularly in relation to any clash with the final white-ball squad."

Andre Russell, Sunil Narine set to rejoin KKR

Veteran KKR all-rounders Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, along with Rovman Powell, are expected to arrive in Bengaluru either on Wednesday or Thursday. The West Indies trio will rejoin the franchise along with another Caribbean star Dwayne Bravo (team mentor).

The report added that Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz, South Africa's Anrich Nortje, England's Moeen Ali and Australia's Spencer Johnson are also likely to link up with the Kolkata franchise soon.

Pat Cummins and Travis Head likely to rejoin SRH ahead of IPL 2025 resumption

The Aussie duo of Pat Cummins and Travis Head are also likely to rejoin the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise ahead of the IPL 2025's resumption on May 17. Incidentally, both Cummins and Head have been named in Australia's squad for the WTC final against South Africa at Lord's, which begins on June 11.

SRH have already been knocked out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race. They are in eighth position in the points table, with seven points from 11 games. Releasing an official statement on IPL 2025's extension, Cricket Australia (CA) said that it "will support players in their individual decisions whether to return to India or not".

There is still uncertainty over whether SRH's other overseas stars - Heinrich Klaasen, Kamindu Mendis, Eshan Malinga, and Wiaan Mulder - would return for the remainder of IPL 2025. Mulder is a part of South Africa's Test squad for the WTC final against Australia.

8 IPL 2025 players in South Africa's WTC final squad

South Africa have named their squad for the WTC final against Australia at Lord's. The team features eight players who are part of IPL 2025 - Kagiso Rabada (GT), Lungi Ngidi (RCB), Aiden Markram (LSG), Tristan Stubbs (DC), Ryan Rickelton (MI) Corbin Bosch (MI), Marco Jansen (PBKS) and Mulder (SRH).

The participation of the above players for the remainder of IPL 2025 remains in doubt. While there has been no confirmation from Cricket South Africa (CSA) yet as to whether the players would return to India for the IPL, the cricketers who been picked for the WTC final reportedly need to assemble in England on May 31.

Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc unlikely to return for remainder of IPL 2025

A number of overseas players are likely to return to India for IPL 2025 as the T20 league is set to resume on May 17. However, as per a report in Cricbuzz, key Australian fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood (RCB) and Mitchell Starc (DC) are unlikely to return to the country for the remainder of the T20 league.

Hazlewood has an injury issue and hence RCB are likely to miss his services. As for Starc, he is reportedly a bit hassled following the long train and bus journey after the suspension of the PBKS vs DC match in Dharamsala on May 8. Another Aussie from the DC camp, Jake Fraser-McGurk, is also unlikely to be available for the remaining matches due to the same reason.

