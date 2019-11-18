IPL Auction 2020: 3 players who shouldn’t have been traded

Rajasthan Royals

Majorly lying null and void for months, the Indian Premier League trade window sprung up in the last couple of days with several key players changing franchises.

With a lot of activity in the last minutes the teams sought to find the best possible replacements ahead of the IPL auction to plug the holes in their system ahead of a crucial auction in December.

One of the few notable trades saw Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin and Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane being traded to Delhi Capitals before IPL 2020.

While there were trades that were satisfactory for both the involved franchises, but a few of them didn’t appear to reason well from the outside. Some of them were uncalled for given the traded players added enough value to their setup and it appeared harsh on them to be traded ahead of the auction.

Here we take a look at 3 players who shouldn’t have been traded.

#3 Trent Boult

Trent Boult

The Kiwi pacer, Trent Boult was traded by Delhi Capitals ahead of the auction this year. Boult, who had witnessed two considerably good seasons with Delhi, will now be playing for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL in 2020.

In IPL 2018, Boult was the leading wicket-taker for Delhi, while in 2019, due to the addition of some new faces in their bowling ranks, Trent didn’t get enough opportunities to leave a mark in the entire season. In his five outings in IPL 2019, the 30-year-old claimed five wickets.

He always took the onus to bowl the tough overs and more often than not returned on the positive side of the result. It seems that Delhi was quite harsh on Boult in allowing him to be traded to Mumbai considering the amount of value that he could have added to the roster.

