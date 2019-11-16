IPL Auction 2020: 3 released players Chennai Super Kings should target in the IPL auction

Chennai Super Kings

Preparations for the auctions are well underway after each franchise gave out a list of the released and the retained players. 127 players, including 35 overseas players were retained by the eight IPL franchises. Chennai Super Kings released 5 players from their squad and retained 20 players in their team.CSK had a very successful IPL 2019. They were one of the most consistent teams throughout the tournament and finished 2nd in the table after the conclusion of the league stage. However, they lost to the Mumbai Indians in the finals of the tournament and fell short of their fourth IPL title.

The Chennai-based franchise would want to go one step further next season and win their fourth IPL title. Chennai already have one of the most balanced squads in the tournament. However, there is a lot of room for improvement.

The franchise would want to fill in the loopholes in their squad by replacing the five released players and also add more quality players to their team. CSK lack depth in their overseas department after releasing 3 of the 9 overseas players from their squad.

Here are the 3 players Chennai Super Kings should target in the upcoming auctions.

#3 Chris Morris

Chris Morris

Chris Morris is one of the most valuable all-rounders in the game. The tall South African is equally good with the ball and the bat. Especially known for his death bowling, Morris can be a very smart buy for the Chennai Super Kings. Having already played for CSK, Morris would not take much time to get used to the conditions and settle in well with the team. The all-rounder has a knack of taking crucial wickets whenever the team needs it the most.

If Morris does not find a place in the starting XI, he can be a very good backup option for all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. Over the years, MS Dhoni has liked players who can contribute while bowling as well as batting. Morris fits perfectly into that category.

