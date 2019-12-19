IPL Auction 2020: 3 teams that could target Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman can be a resourceful asset for any IPL team

The IPL Auction 2020 is now just a few hours away and the reverse countdown has begun for the kick-off event of the next IPL season. The auction plays a major role in deciding the fortunes of the teams because this is the final opportunity for the team managements to fill in all the gaps in their respective squads.

Over the years, the fans have witnessed several masterstrokes (and also massive blunders) at the player auctions.

Talent always received its due and in the auction tomorrow, there will be a rare talent from Bangladesh among the several players vying to make the cut. After missing out on the 2019 edition of the cash-rich league, Mustafizur Rahman would love to make a comeback this year.

Known for his wicket-taking abilities, the Bangladeshi pacer can also keep a check on the run flow. He is up for grabs tomorrow and here are three teams that are most likely to sign him this year:

#3 Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab need an overseas pacer

Kings XI Punjab will enter the auction with the biggest purse and will look to build a high-profile squad. They already have the likes of KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, and Mayank Agarwal in the batting department but their bowling attack appears to be lacking 'the fizz' (pun intended).

The franchise's new team management released the duo of Andrew Tye and Sam Curran from the squad and is now on the lookout for their replacements. Rahman, being a left-arm pacer himself, can easily replace Curran.

Though he is not as good as the Englishman in the batting department, he is a much better bowler than him. Given that the wicket at Mohali offers assistance to the faster bowlers, Rahman would enjoy bowling in the home games of the Punjab franchise.

