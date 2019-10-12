IPL Auction 2020: One player from each team who might be released before the auction

Will these high-profile players be released ?

With the announcement of the dates of the auction ahead of IPL 2020, the IPL teams have started to work overtime to figure out the changes they would want to make in their lineups for the upcoming season. The auctions for IPL 2020 will be held at the city of joy, Kolkata, on 19th of December. While teams like Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians fared well in IPL 2020 and might not opt to tinker much with their present squads, while teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab are set to make big changes.

The teams will have to wait for the final list of players that are up for grabs at the auction before they target certain players. However, they will have the opportunity to increase their purse by releasing players who either underperformed or were surplus during IPL 2019. Here is one player each team might release ahead of the auction.

#8 Sunrisers Hyderabad - Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan

There has been a major dip in the form of Yusuf Pathan, who once used to terrify opposition camps with his hard-hitting, in the last few seasons. Pathan was an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad that lifted the IPL trophy twice. However, following a prolonged poor run with the bat, Pathan was released by KKR after IPL 2017. The Baroda all-rounder has been playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad since then.

After having a decent season in IPL 2018, Yusuf struggled to get going in 2019. He amassed a paltry 40 runs in 10 games and failed miserably in the middle-overs. Yusuf does not possess the power-game he once used to. With age not on his side and quite a few younger and fitter players around, it is hard to see Sunrisers continuing with Pathan.

