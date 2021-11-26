IPL Auction 2022: 3 uncapped Indian players who must be retained

The mega-auction ahead of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) is around a month away, and the existing franchises have been asked to submit their list of retentions by the end of the month.

Most IPL teams will look to retain their tried-and-trusted international cricketers but a few have the luxury of holding onto players who haven't been capped by their country yet. Each franchise can retain a maximum of two uncapped players, with the price bracket set at a reasonable INR 4 crore.

As franchises look to build towards the next IPL cycle, here are three uncapped players who must be retained ahead of the auction.

Honorable Mention: Shahrukh Khan (PBKS)

#3 Avesh Khan - DC

Avesh Khan has been a revelation for DC in the IPL

Reports suggest that the Delhi Capitals (DC) have already outlined the path they are going to take in the 2022 IPL auction. The IPL 2020 finalists have reportedly decided to keep Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje, leaving former captain Shreyas Iyer to join the auction pool. However, with the franchise yet to officially confirm the same, it is worthwhile to examine the case of Avesh Khan.

Avesh had a breakthrough campaign in IPL 2021 as he finished second on the Purple Cap list. He scalped 24 wickets in the 16 matches he played at an economy rate of 7.37, always bowling at tough stages of the innings and coming up with breakthroughs at key intervals.

On paper, the 24-year-old has all the tools to be an exceptional bowler. He has serious pace, can move the ball both ways, boasts of an accurate yorker and has shown a willingness to perform under pressure. Avesh may not be a finished product yet, but it's nothing short of a miracle that he's still uncapped. With Indian pace-bowling talent hard to come by, DC could benefit majorly from retaining him ahead of either Nortje or Axar.

#2 Ravi Bishnoi - PBKS

Ravi Bishnoi is one of India's best T20 wrist-spinners

Incredibly, Ravi Bishnoi warmed the bench for parts of IPL 2021. Despite having Anil Kumble as coach and a team desperately lacking quality spinners, the 21-year-old had to wait for a regular run of games in the playing XI.

But once the Punjab Kings (PBKS) saw the foolishness of their ways and introduced Bishnoi into the XI, the leg-spinner made an immediate impact. He scalped 12 wickets in nine games at an economy rate of 6.34, which was third-best among all bowlers to send down more than 100 balls.

PBKS are a team still trying to find their identity, with KL Rahul rumored to be seeking a move away from the franchise. A team known for their unpopular decisions in the auction, PBKS will do well to hang onto Bishnoi, who could become an integral part of their bowling attack for years to come. With not many viable retentions on the table for the Mohali-based franchise, they could decide to invest in youth through retentions and look to buy experience at the auction.

#1 Arshdeep Singh - PBKS

Arshdeep Singh is not far away from a national call-up

Another PBKS player who makes this list, Arshdeep Singh, adds local flair to the franchise. The left-arm pacer had a decent season in 2020, where he picked up nine wickets in eight matches. But he took things to an all-new level in IPL 2021, where he finished as the ninth-highest wicket-taker in the competition.

Arshdeep recorded 18 wickets in 12 games at an economy rate of 8.27, swinging the ball in the powerplay and nailing his yorkers at the death. He used his death-overs prowess to register his maiden five-wicket haul in the IPL and served as PBKS' go-to man whenever they needed someone to deliver under pressure.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As a left-armer, Arshdeep adds a unique dimension to any bowling attack he is part of. PBKS should consider a cut-price deal to keep the 22-year-old, who is bound to represent India soon.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Does Shahrukh Khan deserve to be retained ahead of either Ravi Bishnoi or Arshdeep Singh? Yes No 6 votes so far