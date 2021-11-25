5 most expensive players of IPL Mega Auction 2011 - Where are they now?

The IPL Mega Auction 2022 is expected to take place in the coming months, and the level of excitement for the event continues to rise. Yesterday evening, reports emerged claiming that the Chennai Super Kings have retained their skipper MS Dhoni for three years, while Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul is ready to join the Lucknow franchise.

Fans should expect more surprises as the IPL Mega Auction approaches. The upcoming auction will feature ten teams just like the IPL Mega Auction 2011. To date, fans have witnessed only one auction with ten IPL teams present for bidding, and that happened in 2011.

With another IPL Mega Auction set to happen soon, let's take a look at the top five most expensive players from the 2011 auction and where they are now.

#1 Gautam Gambhir - Most expensive player of IPL Mega Auction 2011

Gautam Gambhir played an instrumental role in Kolkata Knight Riders' success

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir was the most expensive player in IPL Auction 2011. He set a base price of $200,000 but the Kolkata Knight Riders shelled out a whopping $2.4 million to acquire his services.

The decision to break the bank for Gambhir proved to be a masterstroke for KKR as they won two championships in the next four years. Kolkata became one of the best IPL teams under Gambhir. The former KKR skipper has now retired and works as a politician and cricket expert.

#2 Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan was one of the best players for the Kolkata Knight Riders

Despite his consistent performances in the first three IPL seasons, Rajasthan Royals did not retain Yusuf Pathan ahead of the IPL Mega Auction 2011. Kolkata Knight Riders signed the Baroda all-rounder for $2.1 million at the auction.

Pathan played a massive role in KKR's success. His all-round brilliance helped KKR win some crucial matches. The all-rounder has now retired from Indian cricket and is playing in other T20 leagues.

#3 Robin Uthappa

The Indian Express @IndianExpress Pune Warriors' Robin Uthappa plays a shot during IPL match between Pune and Punjab in Pune. PTI goo.gl/Hsvnj http://t.co/yjqtXV8a Pune Warriors' Robin Uthappa plays a shot during IPL match between Pune and Punjab in Pune. PTI goo.gl/Hsvnj http://t.co/yjqtXV8a

Robin Uthappa was the third player to earn a contract worth more than $2 million at the IPL Mega Auction 2011. New franchise Pune Warriors India signed the right-handed batter for $2.1 million.

Uthappa has been one of the most successful players in IPL history. He played three seasons for Pune before the franchise left the league. Since then, Uthappa has won the IPL trophy twice, once with KKR in 2014 and most recently with CSK in 2021.

#4 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is a five-time IPL winning captain

The Deccan Chargers let go of Rohit Sharma ahead of the IPL Mega Auction 2011, and the Hitman landed in the Mumbai Indians squad after the Mukesh Ambani-owned franchise signed him for $2 million.

MI made a brilliant decision to sign Sharma. In the last ten years, Sharma has guided the team to five IPL trophies. He recently became India's T20I captain and is likely to be retained by MI ahead of IPL Mega Auction 2022.

#5 Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan earned a big contract from the Delhi Daredevils

Interestingly, not a single overseas player featured in the Top 5 most expensive buys of IPL Mega Auction 2011. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan was the fifth most expensive pick, with the Delhi Daredevils spending $1.9 million for his services.

Pathan played a few seasons for Delhi and then represented Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions before calling it a day on his IPL career. The southpaw has now retired from Indian cricket and plays in other T20 leagues. He also works as a commentator.

