5 players whose salary increased by more than 10 times ahead of IPL Auction 2022

The IPL Auction 2022 promises to be a jackpot event for many players across the world. However, the player retention window ahead of IPL Auction 2022 has also proven to be a hit for quite a few star players.

A lot of financial discussions have happened between players and franchises over the last few weeks. Some players did not sign on the dotted line of contracts offered by their current teams, whereas a few others accepted a lower salary to stay with their current IPL franchise.

Meanwhile, five players earned salaries worth ten times more than their IPL 2021 salaries ahead of IPL Auction 2022. On that note, here's a look at five such players:

#1 Venkatesh Iyer - 40 times increase

Venkatesh Iyer was the biggest winner ahead of IPL Auction 2022.

2021 has been a dream year for Venkatesh Iyer. He had not played a single IPL match before September 2021, but in just three months, he has been able to earn a salary worth 40 more times from the same IPL team.

Kolkata Knight Riders had signed him for Rs 20 lakh. The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder impressed in his maiden IPL season, and soon earned his maiden Indian cap. Since he became a capped player, Iyer could demand a better salary from KKR. He now has a contract worth Rs 8 crore ahead of IPL Auction 2022.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad - 30 times increase

Like Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad earned Rs 20 lakh in IPL 2021. The Chennai Super Kings batter won the Orange Cap in 2021, and also made his international debut for India.

Courtesy of his excellent performances, Gaikwad's salary has increased to Rs 6 crore before IPL Auction 2022.

#3 Arshdeep Singh - 20 times increase

Another player who made Rs 20 lakh in IPL 2021, but will now earn big is uncapped Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh. The Punjab Kings retained the left-arm fast bowler for Rs 4 crore.

The Mohali-based franchise have retained only two players before the IPL Auction 2022. Their second retention, Mayank Agarwal, has also received a more than 10x pay hike.

#4 Mayank Agarwal - 12 times increase

Mayank Agarwal is likely to captain Punjab Kings in IPL 2022.

Punjab Kings bought Mayank Agarwal for Rs 1 crore at the previous IPL mega auction in 2018. The right-handed batter's brilliant performances for Punjab have helped him earn a Rs 12 crore deal ahead of IPL Auction 2022.

With KL Rahul no longer a part of the team, Punjab could name Mayank Agarwal as their new captain for the IPL 2022 season.

#5 Abdul Samad - 20 times increase

Abdul Samad, who earned Rs 20 lakh in IPL 2021, has received a Rs 4 crore contract from Sunrisers Hyderabad before IPL Auction 2022.

The all-rounder will be keen to bring his A-game to the table and justify the confidence his franchise has shown in his abilities. Samad is a hard-hitting player who has impressed with his batting skills in the IPL. He will now look forward to proving himself as a top-tier all-rounder in IPL 2022.

