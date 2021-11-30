×
Create
Notifications

Retained players list with full price for all teams ahead of IPL Auction 2022

We are officially on the road to IPL Auction 2022
We are officially on the road to IPL Auction 2022
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 30, 2021 10:29 PM IST
News

The IPL Auction 2022 promises to be the most unpredictable auction in the competition's history. Fans will witness a mega auction next January for the first time since 2018. However, the rules are very different this time around.

With the arrival of two new teams, the existing eight franchises will have more competition at IPL Auction 2022. Most importantly, Ahmedabad and Lucknow can sign three players each before the IPL Auction 2022.

While the new teams have received a deadline of December 25, the existing eight teams announced their list of players retained ahead of IPL Auction 2022 earlier today.

Some big names have been shockingly released, whereas a few uncapped stars have been surprisingly retained. Here is the complete list of players retained before IPL Auction 2022 along with their salaries.

Royal Challengers Bangalore retained players 2022 [RCB retained players for IPL auction 2022]

Here are the players retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2022 🔴RCB fans, are you happy? 🤔#royalchallengersbangalore #retentionday #RCB #IPL2022 https://t.co/5Rw95G1EMH

1st Player: Virat Kohli - ₹15 crore

2nd Player: Glenn Maxwell - ₹11 crore

3rd Player: Mohammad Siraj - ₹7 crore

Chennai Super Kings retained players 2022 [CSK retained players for IPL auction 2022]

Here are the players retained by Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2022 🟡CSK fans, are you happy? 🤔#chennaisuperkings #retentionday #CSK #IPL2022 https://t.co/KfV6IMschp

1st Player: Ravindra Jadeja - ₹16 crore

2nd Player: MS Dhoni - ₹12 crore

3rd Player: Moeen Ali - ₹8 crore

4th Player: Ruturaj Gaikwad - ₹6 crore

Mumbai Indians retained players 2022 [MI retained players for IPL auction 2022]

Here are the players retained by Mumbai Indians for IPL 2022 🔵MI fans, are you happy? 🤔#mumbaiindians #retentionday #MI #IPL2022 https://t.co/01NwgiquJV

1st Player: Rohit Sharma - ₹16 crore

2nd Player: Jasprit Bumrah - ₹12 crore

3rd Player: Suryakumar Yadav - ₹8 crore

4th Player: Kieron Pollard - ₹6 crore

Rajasthan Royals retained players 2022 [RR retained players for IPL auction 2022]

Here are the players retained by Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2022RR fans, are you happy? 🤔#rajasthanroyals #retentionday #IPL2022 #RR https://t.co/isl1BAdZ2h

1st Player: Sanju Samson - ₹14 crore

2nd Player: Jos Buttler - ₹10 crore

3rd Player: Yashasvi Jaiswal - ₹4 crore

Delhi Capitals retained players 2022 [DC retained players for IPL auction 2022]

Here are the players retained by Delhi Capitals for IPL 2022 🔵DC fans, are you happy? 🤔#delhicapitals #retentionday #DC #IPL2022 https://t.co/YeRNBbEwF7

1st Player: Rishabh Pant - ₹16 crore

2nd Player: Axar Patel - ₹9 crore

3rd Player: Prithvi Shaw - ₹7.5 crore

4th Player: Anrich Nortje - ₹6.5 crore

Punjab Kings retained players 2022 [PBKS retained players for IPL auction 2022]

Here are the players retained by Punjab Kings for IPL 2022 🔴PBKS fans, are you happy? 🤔#punjabkings #retentionday #IPL2022 #PBKS https://t.co/UigWymt4FO

1st Player: Mayank Agarwal - ₹12 crore

2nd Player: Arshdeep Singh - ₹4 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders retained players 2022 [KKR retained players for IPL auction 2022]

Here are the players retained by Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2022 🟣KKR fans, are you happy? 🤔#kolkataknightriders #retentionday #KKR #IPL2022 https://t.co/QtQFN1HA3u

1st Player: Andre Russell - ₹12 crore

2nd Player: Varun Chakravarthy - ₹8 crore

3rd Player: Venkatesh Iyer - ₹8 crore

4th Player: Sunil Narine - ₹6 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained players 2022 [SRH retained players for IPL auction 2022]

Here are the players retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2022 🟠SRH fans, are you happy? 🤔#sunrisershyderabad #retentionday #SRH #IPL2022 https://t.co/An4xrAAjwI

1st Player: Kane Williamson - ₹14 crore

2nd Player: Umran Malik - ₹4 crore

ALSO READArticle Continues below

3rd Player: Abdul Samad - ₹4 crore

Edited by Samya Majumdar
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी