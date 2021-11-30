Retained players list with full price for all teams ahead of IPL Auction 2022

The IPL Auction 2022 promises to be the most unpredictable auction in the competition's history. Fans will witness a mega auction next January for the first time since 2018. However, the rules are very different this time around.

With the arrival of two new teams, the existing eight franchises will have more competition at IPL Auction 2022. Most importantly, Ahmedabad and Lucknow can sign three players each before the IPL Auction 2022.

While the new teams have received a deadline of December 25, the existing eight teams announced their list of players retained ahead of IPL Auction 2022 earlier today.

Some big names have been shockingly released, whereas a few uncapped stars have been surprisingly retained. Here is the complete list of players retained before IPL Auction 2022 along with their salaries.

Royal Challengers Bangalore retained players 2022 [RCB retained players for IPL auction 2022]

1st Player: Virat Kohli - ₹15 crore

2nd Player: Glenn Maxwell - ₹11 crore

3rd Player: Mohammad Siraj - ₹7 crore

Chennai Super Kings retained players 2022 [CSK retained players for IPL auction 2022]

1st Player: Ravindra Jadeja - ₹16 crore

2nd Player: MS Dhoni - ₹12 crore

3rd Player: Moeen Ali - ₹8 crore

4th Player: Ruturaj Gaikwad - ₹6 crore

Mumbai Indians retained players 2022 [MI retained players for IPL auction 2022]

1st Player: Rohit Sharma - ₹16 crore

2nd Player: Jasprit Bumrah - ₹12 crore

3rd Player: Suryakumar Yadav - ₹8 crore

4th Player: Kieron Pollard - ₹6 crore

Rajasthan Royals retained players 2022 [RR retained players for IPL auction 2022]

1st Player: Sanju Samson - ₹14 crore

2nd Player: Jos Buttler - ₹10 crore

3rd Player: Yashasvi Jaiswal - ₹4 crore

Delhi Capitals retained players 2022 [DC retained players for IPL auction 2022]

1st Player: Rishabh Pant - ₹16 crore

2nd Player: Axar Patel - ₹9 crore

3rd Player: Prithvi Shaw - ₹7.5 crore

4th Player: Anrich Nortje - ₹6.5 crore

Punjab Kings retained players 2022 [PBKS retained players for IPL auction 2022]

1st Player: Mayank Agarwal - ₹12 crore

2nd Player: Arshdeep Singh - ₹4 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders retained players 2022 [KKR retained players for IPL auction 2022]

1st Player: Andre Russell - ₹12 crore

2nd Player: Varun Chakravarthy - ₹8 crore

3rd Player: Venkatesh Iyer - ₹8 crore

4th Player: Sunil Narine - ₹6 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained players 2022 [SRH retained players for IPL auction 2022]

1st Player: Kane Williamson - ₹14 crore

2nd Player: Umran Malik - ₹4 crore

3rd Player: Abdul Samad - ₹4 crore

Edited by Samya Majumdar